Russian President VladimirAccording to the law, if a foreign country introduces restrictive measures against Russian payment systems, money transfers from Russia to the country would be allowed only through Russia-controlled companies.The law comes into force within the next 30 days and will be applied to Ukraine as it has already banned Russian payment systems.In October 2016, the Central Bank of Ukraine forced local banks to cut ties with six Russian payment systems - Anelik, Blizko, Sberbank-run Kolibri, Unistream, Golden Crown and Leader. Moreover, in March, Kiev imposed a ban on subsidiaries of five Russian banks operating in Ukraine, including state-run Sberbank and VTB.US companies like Western Union and MoneyGram used the ban to profit, cutting fees for money transfers from Russia to Ukraine.As a result, cash transfers from Russia to Ukraine fell only 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 to $150 million.Money transfers from Russia to Ukraine are traditionally high.More than two million Ukrainians live in Russia. More than 100,000 of them received Russian citizenship last year, the biggest number from any country. Up to 700,000 Ukrainians sought asylum in Russia in 2016.