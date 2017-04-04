© AFP/Alex Wong



More than half of the jobs at US newspapers have disappeared since 2001, with a large portion of the losses offset by employment gains at internet firms, government figures showed Monday.The figures confirm the huge upheaval in the news media industry, where a shift to online sources has forced a major retrenchment in print.The same report showed that the number of newspaper industry businesses fell from 9,310 in 2001 to 7,623 last year, a decline of 18 percent.The report showed declines in magazines, book publishing and radio broadcasting, while television industry jobs held nearly steady since 2001. The number of periodicals, or magazines, hit a high of 9,232 in 2008 and have been declining since then, with a total of 7,566 in 2016.Source: Agence France-Presse