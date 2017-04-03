Society's Child
'Anti-fascist' protesters storm pro-Trump rally with violence, smoke bombs
RT
Mon, 03 Apr 2017 15:43 UTC
The 'Rally for Trump and Freedom' event at Esther Short Park in Vancouver, Washington, was open to local Trump supporters and Republican representatives, according to KATU news.
Despite the organizers' wishes, the event was also attended by anti-Trump demonstrators, many of whom referred to themselves as anti-fascist, or Antifa, protesters.
Some of the protesters were dressed in all black and wearing masks to cover their faces. Many shouted slogans including "Black Lives Matter!" and "No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA!"
One group of protesters lit a Trump-Pence campaign flag on fire, according to the Columbian.
Scuffles broke out between the two sides, with some of the anti-Trump protesters tossing smoke bombs into the crowd.
At one point, anti-fascist protesters reportedly attempted to jump fencing that had been set up by police, leading to more scuffles which were broken up by officers.
Vancouver Police Lieutenant Greg Raquer told the Columbian that around 10 people had been arrested as of Sunday evening. They were detained for reasons including violating park rules and refusing to obey police orders. Another may have been arrested for assault, he said.
Meanwhile, Vancouver Police Lieutenant Tom Ryan told KATU that officers had "made a handful of arrests" for fighting and throwing smoke bombs, but said he did not know exactly how many were arrested.
Ryan said that most of those arrested appeared to be anti-Trump demonstrators. Footage of from RT's Ruptly news agency shows police handcuffing the protesters and pushing some to the ground. One officer can be seen breaking up an argument between an anti-Trump demonstrator and a man wearing a 'Make America Great Again' cap.
Despite the violence, the Columbian reported that the event was relatively calm compared to recent rallies held in the area.
Comment: Seems these 'anti-fascist' protesters have little understand of what fascism really is, which of course is ironic because they're embodying it in spirit.
Reader Comments
Yea we see who the real fascists are, supporting treason's against the Bills of Rights, trying to limit free speech, taking violence to the streets in the name of politics, all these people really want is to steal your property, to force you in to compulsory insurance programs thinking they will get something for nothing, well stupid is what stupid does. Just a bunch of thugs too blinded to see how they are being useful tools for another agenda; no rich money backing those folks huh? What a farce.
