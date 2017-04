© Ruptly

A pro-Trump rally in Washington State resulted in multiple arrests after anti-fascist protesters stormed the event, with some throwing smoke bombs into the crowd.The 'Rally for Trump and Freedom' event at Esther Short Park in Vancouver, Washington, was open to local Trump supporters and Republican representatives, according to KATU news.Despite the organizers' wishes, the event was also attended by anti-Trump demonstrators, many of whom referred to themselves as anti-fascist, or Antifa, protesters.Some of the protesters were dressed in all black and wearing masks to cover their faces. Many shouted slogans including "Black Lives Matter!" andOne group of protesters lit a Trump-Pence campaign flag on fire, according to the Columbian.Scuffles broke out between the two sides,At one point, anti-fascist protesters reportedly attempted to jump fencing that had been set up by police, leading to more scuffles which were broken up by officers.Vancouver Police Lieutenant Greg Raquer told the Columbian thatAnother may have been arrested for assault, he said.Meanwhile, Vancouver Police Lieutenant Tom Ryan told KATU that officers had ", but said he did not know exactly how many were arrested.Ryan said that most of those arrested appeared to be anti-Trump demonstrators. Footage of from RT's Ruptly news agency shows police handcuffing the protesters and pushing some to the ground. One officer can be seen breaking up an argument between an anti-Trump demonstrator and a man wearing a 'Make America Great Again' cap.