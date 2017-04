US-led coalition admits more civilian casualties

The Pentagon wants Islamic State terrorists to be pleasantly surprised by US troop deployments in Iraq and Syria, with Washington apparently adopting a"In order to maintain tactical surprise, ensure operational security and force protection, the coalitionabout the capabilities, force numbers, locations, or movement of forces in or out of Iraq and Syria," Eric Pahon, a Pentagon spokesman, told the Los Angeles Times this week.A representative of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) confirmed to Sputnik thatas US forces want the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists to be theNed Price, National Security Council spokesman under President Barack Obama,"The position of the Obama administration was that the American people had a right to know if servicemen and women were in harm's way," Price told the LA Times. "It's truly shocking that the current administration furtively deploys troops without public debate or describing their larger strategy."Earlier this month,that aroundto support the multi-ethnic Syrian Democratic Forces. Other reports from Pentagon officials indicated that Washington is deploying up toWhile neither of those deployments were officially announced prior to their implementation, Gen. Joseph Votel, the top US commander in the Middle East did acknowledge the additional troop presence in Syria to the House Armed Services committee on Wednesday.Somea US military official told the Military Times last Thursday.The US officials further noted that theas those figures fail to reflect those servicemen who are sent to Iraq and Syria on so-calledFor instance, there are roughly- and that number might soon grow even larger."We have recognized that as we continue to pursue our military objectives in Syria, we are going toVotel told the committee. "We have not taken our eye off what our principle mission is, which is toour partners...Commenting on a Fox News report that the Pentagon is sending two units - comprising- from the 82nd Airborne Division's 2nd Brigade Combat Team (2nd BCT) to Iraq, Pahon told the Military Times, that there was no plan to announce the temporary deployment because it willMeanwhile OIR has released its latest Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) Monthly Civilian Casualty Report, whichcaused by the US-led coalition - five in 2017 and four more from 2015.The Pentagon reported receivingof possible civilian casualties in Iraq and Syria during the month of February 2017. The report said the coalition completed the assessment on 17 reports, while a total of 43 inquiries are still open and are being probed. Out of 17 assessed reports, the coalitionDespite numerous human rights organizations' reports of the mounting civilian death toll in Mosul, Iraq, the US-led coalition claimed it received only 15 credible reports of incidents in which civilians were killed by the time US-coordinated Iraqi forces who freed Eastern Mosul in February."In Mosul, Iraq, since the start of operations to liberate the city on Oct. 17, 2016, to the liberation of the East side of Mosul on Feb. 18, 2017, the total number of reports of possible civilian casualties was 37. The total number of credible reports during this time period was 15," the US-led coalition said, without specifying how many civilians were killed in these incidents.