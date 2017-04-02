We are well aware of the competitive nature of journalism, but there are certain lines you probably shouldn't cross.
One such line is "providing sensitive details about the location and means of transport of your fellow journalists in a very active war zone".
It's a bit of a mouthful, but such is life.
Unfortunately there are some people, such as BBC producer Wietske Burema, who think it's fine to advertise where journalists are and what car they're driving in while maniacs actively try to kill them:
Al-Waer in Homs pic.twitter.com/bbFrDSuNdd
— wietske burema (@wburema)March 27, 2017
The armoured in the background is being used by Russian journalists https://t.co/HGFGy4kggvThankfully there are still a few professionals left in this dying industry:
— wietske burema (@wburema)March 28, 2017
The tweets are from March 28, so we're assuming all is well. But we hope that these Russian journalists have changed their location and mode of transport — or at least found a way to stay far, far away from the BBC.
UPDATE: She deleted her tweets. Only took five days!
Despicable: BBC producer helps jihadis find Russian journalists in SyriaVery professional We are well aware of the competitive nature of journalism, but there are certain lines you probably shouldn't cross. One such line is "providing sensitive details about the...