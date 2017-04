© Paul Hackett / Reuters

The armoured in the background is being used by Russian journalists https://t.co/HGFGy4kggv



— wietske burema (@wburema)March 28, 2017

Very professionalWe are well aware of the competitive nature of journalism, but there are certain lines you probably shouldn't cross.It's a bit of a mouthful, but such is life.Unfortunately there are some people, such as BBC producer Wietske Burema , who think it's fine to advertise where journalists are and what car they're driving inThankfully there are still a few professionals left in this dying industry:The tweets are from March 28, so we're assuming all is well. But we hope that these Russian journalists have changed their location and mode of transport — or at least found a way to stay far, far away from the BBC.