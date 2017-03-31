© Scribd



1. No More Lectures

2. No More Russian Bear-baiting

3. The Big Stick Is Back

4. All Quiet On Russia's Western Front...sort of

5. Leaving Assad Be

Former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson once said that a week is a long time in politics. After months of Donald Trump's foreign policy being something of a mystery, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's glob-trotting journey has made things a lot clearer.under Trump and Tillerson via-a-vis Obama/Clinton and Kerry.is kind of heavy handed at times;Here are the five ways this has manifested itself.The Obama administration had a tendency to lecture other nations about how they ought to run their countries, using diplomatic avenues to deliver the message. Diplomacy is not about speaking down to other nations but aboutThus far, the two most important countries in terms of regional and geo-political influence that Tillerson has visited, have beenIn both cases, Tillerson used the language of good will, cooperation and respect in order to emphasise the nature of the relationship.to the Obama administration who often offered provocative and disrespectful remarks to China and who consigned Turkey to the realm of an unimportant, distant regional player. Although, Turkey's regional role has been overwhelmingly negative, it has nevertheless been very prominent. Turkey cannot be ignored, even though Obama tried his best to ignore it.China is a superpower and the US depends economically on China far more than many in the west let on. If anything, China has the upper hand in future negotiations with the US. Therefore approaching China with anything other than a position of respect is insulting to this key superpower.In respect of Turkey,Turkey lists the Kurdish forces in Syria as terrorist groups while the US now firmly backs them both in their fight against Salafism and more importantly, in their ambitions for Kurdish autonomy inside Syria or moreover for a Kurdish state carved from legitimate Syrian territory.In spite of these diametric differences, Tillerson's language in Ankara was that of cooperation and friendship. Although not entirely honest,rather than exaggerating them. In this sense, perhaps Tillerson has learned from Russian diplomats who in spite of vast differences with Turkey, always refer to the Turks (and not just the Turks) as partners.During the Obama years, Russia was theMaking matters worse, the Obama administration participated in theUnder Trump, theApart from a few attempts by Nikki Haley to do her best impersonation of Samantha Power, when it comes to Tillerson and Trump himself,The fact that South Korea, China and Turkey have taken precedence for Tillerson is not a sign that Russia is unimportant, but instead it is a sign that theAny more substantive diplomatic talks may have to wait until the rapidly disintegrating 'Russiagate' fake-scandal dies down. That being said, rumours of Rex Tillerson visiting Moscow persist and yesterday Putin gave a clear indication of where and when he is ready to meet his US counterpart.By allowing Russia to slip on[to] the diplomatic back-burner,his only realistic option given the anti-Russian domestic political climate in Washington.Although Rex Tillerson's bellicose language against North Korea was highly inappropriate, especially as it was delivered in South Korea, it is an indication thatthan about using ideology to frame, shape and form geo-political relations.Washington and Pyongyang have for decades engaged in cat and mouse rhetoric, butTillerson's Korean remarks were part of Donald Trump'sThus far, it is all big stick rhetoric, probablyThe sheerby key US officials on Donbass and Kiev's conflictWhereas for Obama's state department, one got the feeling that the US was prepared to risk wider world war to prop up the disgraceful regime in Kiev, Trump's people increasingly seem to just want to totally ignore it, as though to wish the headache away.The NATO troops ordered to Poland and the three Baltic states under Obama are still there, but Trump's remarks to Angela Merkel about NATO members needing to pay up, again confirms thatthat his predecessor was more or less obsessed with.Rex Tillerson and Nikki Haley have, in less than 24 hours,The US still has designs for Syria involving Kurdish separatism, but the direct threat of removing President Assad through force, is now off the table.Clarity is emerging in respect of Donald Trump's foreign policy. It was never going to be ideal, but in more ways than one, the diplomatic language of Rex Tillerson is all ready far preferable to that of Hillary Clinton and John Kerry.