© Reuters



Ukraine Conflict

Washington is spending aon defense compared with its partners, Tillerson told a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on March 31.The NATO members pledged in 2014 to move toward a guideline of spending 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) on defense within a decade, but"Our goal should be to agree at the May leaders' meeting that by the end of the year all allies will have either met the pledge guidelines or will have developed plans that clearly articulate how...the pledge will be fulfilled," Tillerson said.The Brussels meeting is the first NATO meeting to be attended by Tillerson. The meeting was initially scheduled for next week and Tillerson had planned to skip it, citing other commitments, but it was subsequently rescheduled. The gathering is preparation for aSince his presidential election campaign, Trump has pushed to get U.S. allies to increase their defense spending to help ease the burden on the United States. His criticism of NATO -- which he called "obsolete" during the campaign -- and his stated desire for closer relations with Russia haveabout his commitment to the alliance.But Tillerson told them that the"We understand thathe said. "We will uphold the agreements we have made to defend our allies."Some leaders have also been concerned about Trump's commitment to end Russian interference in Ukraine. But Tillerson told journalists ahead of the Brussels meeting thatA senior State Department official said Tillerson wouldwhich set out steps to end the war between Kyiv and the separatists and restore Ukraine's control over its border with Russia.Speaking to journalists before the Brussels talks, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg described ties between European members and the United States as "rock solid" and said the​Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin is to join his NATO counterparts in the afternoon for a session of the Russia-NATO Council, which Stoltenberg described as "a strong sign of our continued commitment" to the country.Western nations have imposed sanctions against Moscow for its illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region and for Russia's support of separatist fighters in eastern Ukraine. After a session of the Russia-NATO Council on March 30, Stoltenberg told journalists that the two sidesHe said the alliance urged Moscow to use its influence with militants in eastern Ukraine to compel them to meet their obligations under the so-called Minsk process.He added that NATO was firm in its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.Stoltenberg said.Russia's ambassador to NATO, Aleksandr Grushko, in turn,for "continuing to provide political and practical support to Kyiv," a policy that he said is