The head of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has sent a letter to Ukraine's prime minister, warning thatUkraine's decision to ban Russian wheelchair-using singer Julia Samoylova from entering the country for three years has "caused anger" amongst EBU members, the organization's director general, Ingrid Deltenre, said.In her letter to Ukrainian Prime Minister Vladimir Groisman, leaked online by the Kiev Vlast website,"No previous host country has prevented an artist performing at the Eurovision Song Contest and the EBU would not like a precedent to be set in 2017.," Deltenre warned the prime minister.Eurovision's press office has confirmed the letter's authenticity to RT.Saying that the EBU "fully understands and respects the laws of Ukraine," the body's head pointed out that the European organization has "not been made aware of any information that Julia Samoylova poses a security threat to Ukraine."the letter said, adding that the ban might also "inflict damage" on the international song contest."The EBU does everything it can to ensure that the Eurovision Song Contest remains a non-political event and we are increasingly frustrated, in fact angry, that this year's competition is being used as a tool in the ongoing confrontation between the Russian Federation and Ukraine," Deltenre said."Please be aware that should we not be able to find an agreeable solution to this matter it will without doubt place the future participation of Ukraine in the Eurovision Song Contest under threat," the EBU official concluded, having demanded that Russia be allowed to participate in the event "under the same conditions as the other 42 delegations."The letter, which was sent to Kiev last week, was forwarded by the prime minister to other Ukrainian authorities, including Ukraine's culture minister, interior minister and Kiev's mayor, Kiev Vlast reported, adding that a deadline for a reply to the EBU had been set for March 31.