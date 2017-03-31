Health & Wellness
High doses of Vitamin C can treat cancer safely and effectively
Huffington Post
Fri, 31 Mar 2017 17:54 UTC
cancer, according to new research.
Scientists said vitamin C infusions, which were up to 1,000 times higher than recommended intake levels, selectively targeted tumour cells in cancer patients.
This increased the rates of cell deaths and sensitised them to radiation and chemotherapy.
The treatment also appeared to be safe, producing mild side effects such as frequent bathroom trips and a dry mouth.
Eleven brain cancer patients were given three infusions of vitamin C a week for two months followed by a further two per week for seven months while receiving standard radiotherapy and chemotherapy.
Tests showed that iron in their tumours reacted with the vitamin to form highly reactive and destructive "free radical" hydrogen peroxide molecules.
The free radicals were thought to cause selective DNA damage in cancerous, but not healthy, cells. This in turn was expected to lead to enhanced cancer cell death as well as sensitisation to radiation and chemotherapy drugs.
US researcher Dr Garry Buettner, from the University of Iowa, said: "This paper reveals a metabolic frailty in cancer cells that is based on their own production of oxidizing agents that allows us to utilise existing redox active compounds, like vitamin C, to sensitise cancer cells to radiation and chemotherapy."
The findings are published in the journal Cancer Cell.
The safety study sets the stage for larger Phase II trials investigating whether high-dose vitamin C injections can extend the lifespan of cancer patients.
Scientists said vitamin C infusions, which were up to 1,000 times higher than recommended intake levels, selectively targeted tumour cells in cancer patients.
This increased the rates of cell deaths and sensitised them to radiation and chemotherapy.
The treatment also appeared to be safe, producing mild side effects such as frequent bathroom trips and a dry mouth.
Eleven brain cancer patients were given three infusions of vitamin C a week for two months followed by a further two per week for seven months while receiving standard radiotherapy and chemotherapy.
Tests showed that iron in their tumours reacted with the vitamin to form highly reactive and destructive "free radical" hydrogen peroxide molecules.
The free radicals were thought to cause selective DNA damage in cancerous, but not healthy, cells. This in turn was expected to lead to enhanced cancer cell death as well as sensitisation to radiation and chemotherapy drugs.
US researcher Dr Garry Buettner, from the University of Iowa, said: "This paper reveals a metabolic frailty in cancer cells that is based on their own production of oxidizing agents that allows us to utilise existing redox active compounds, like vitamin C, to sensitise cancer cells to radiation and chemotherapy."
The findings are published in the journal Cancer Cell.
The safety study sets the stage for larger Phase II trials investigating whether high-dose vitamin C injections can extend the lifespan of cancer patients.
Comment: Intravenous vitamin C does more than just kill cancer cells. It boosts immunity and can stimulate collagen formation to help the body wall off the tumor. It inhibits hyaluronidase, an enzyme that tumors use to metastasize and invade other organs throughout the body and corrects the almost universal scurvy in cancer patients.
- Injections of high dose vitamin C shown to annihilate cancer
- IV vitamin C proven effective in stopping some aggressive forms of cancer
- High dose IV vitamin C kills cancer cells
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- World Health Organization: Depression is leading cause of illness in the world
- Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn offers to testify if given immunity in Trump-Russia campaign investigation - UPDATE
- Cambridge Director: Prostitution should be as respected as military service
- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov says Russia provides practical support to Iraq in anti-terror fight
- Do politicians get even crazier during the springtime?
- Polar bear sighted 'praying' at the foot of a cross
- Iraqi Kurds 'cannot wait' to achieve independence, having support from other ethnic groups
- High doses of Vitamin C can treat cancer safely and effectively
- U.S. poultry producers and what they do not want you to know about bird flu
- Hawaii judge: Trump travel ban halt extended indefinitely - UPDATE: DOJ set to appeal
- Deadly floods strike two Australian states in wake of Cyclone Debbie
- Cop who showed his penis to children in local restaurant still has his job
- EPA Chief Scott Pruitt scraps scheduled ban of chlorpyrifos pesticide
- Four people dead in Chicago restaurant shooting; mother loses two of her sons
- Chemical cleaning agents linked to thyroid cancer
- Al-Qaeda Agrees to Temporary Ceasefire in Syria - Guess Who Vouches For Them?
- Feeling lonely can make the common cold worse
- Earthquakes shake Santa Cruz, California
- Researchers identify brain cells that spy on your breath
- Asteroid discovered March 25th came closer to the Earth than the moon last night
- Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn offers to testify if given immunity in Trump-Russia campaign investigation - UPDATE
- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov says Russia provides practical support to Iraq in anti-terror fight
- Do politicians get even crazier during the springtime?
- Iraqi Kurds 'cannot wait' to achieve independence, having support from other ethnic groups
- Hawaii judge: Trump travel ban halt extended indefinitely - UPDATE: DOJ set to appeal
- Al-Qaeda Agrees to Temporary Ceasefire in Syria - Guess Who Vouches For Them?
- The New York Times' ongoing dishonesty only makes Trump stronger
- Russian and South Ossetian defense chiefs sign collective security treaty
- Saudi Brigadier General Ahmed Asiri dodges citizen's arrest in London over Yemen atrocities
- RussiaGate is completely fake news - Stephen Cohen explains why in 5 minutes
- 9/11 Terror Attacks & Insider Trading: Beware a Limited Hangout
- Poland expects to close $7.6bn missile systems deal by year-end
- Syrian refusal to host de Mistura means Damascus wants new UN envoy
- Israel conducts large-scale military drill to get ready for next 'real war' with Hezbollah
- WSJ reports EU gives up blocking Russia's Nord Stream-2 pipeline
- Tax evasion tip-off leaves Credit Suisse facing more investigations
- Scottish government issues formal request for 2nd independence referendum
- Chickens are coming home to roost in Turkey
- Corruption as a foreign policy strategy in Russia's Near-Abroad
- 'Russiagate' is failing & its supporters are getting desperate
- Cambridge Director: Prostitution should be as respected as military service
- Cop who showed his penis to children in local restaurant still has his job
- Four people dead in Chicago restaurant shooting; mother loses two of her sons
- Smoke covers southern Russian city as market fire rages
- German court rules that parents must rat on kids for internet piracy
- Indian man charged with witchcraft in Canada
- Reprinting Georgia legal code violates copyright law, US federal judge rules
- Interview: Incredible struggle of a European commando who led Syrian Arab Army forces in the battle for Aleppo
- Ex-con refugee 'released early' from Greece only to allegedly murder, rape German student
- Dennis Kucinich: Our political economy is designed to create poverty and inequality
- Iowa governor signs bill to blocks minimum wage hike approved in several counties
- Alberta RCMP officer charged with 2 counts of sexual assault, breach of trust
- Huge manhole explosion shakes lower Manhattan during rush hour, starting three fires, shattering windows and prompting evacuations of nearby buildings
- Connecticut lawmakers propose ban of weaponized drones, exempting police
- Online suicide game "Blue Whale Challenge" spreads to France
- Japan kills more than 300 minke whales in annual Antarctic hunt
- Wikileaks releases latest #Vault7 docs named 'Marble', detailing how CIA disguised hacks
- Stop the politicization of doping in sports: An open letter to the IOC and WADA on the McLaren Report
- Frenchman injured by knife-wielding attacker in Shanghai, consulate issues warning
- 22 killed, up to 70 injured in Pakistan mosque explosion
- Mammoth tusk which could date back 14,000 years found washed up on British beach
- 'Wish you well against Jewish invaders': Himmler's letter to Palestinian Arab leader discovered
- 'Highly unusual' 2,500-year-old chariot and two horse skeletons unearthed at a Yorkshire building site
- Creating an alternate reality with a psyops 'bureaucracy': How the U.S. swamped the world
- Ancient palace complex unearthed in Oaxaca Valley, Mexico
- Something to remember: The differences between Rich and Poor in the Victorian era
- Jurassic highway: Thousands of dino footprints uncovered, including rare stegosaurus tracks
- 500 year old Ming Dynasty mummies unearthed at Chinese construction site
- Ancient military harbor for epic Greek battle found
- Archeologists uncover 4,000yo tomb of one of the most important Egyptian noblemen from 12th Dynasty
- Ancient Greek artifact unearthed at Crimean bridge construction site
- 14,000 year old engraved 'tablets' discovered in France
- Knowledge is Power: How oral cultures memorize so much information
- Tiller the Hun? Farmers in Roman Empire converted to Hun lifestyle -- and vice versa
- King Tut's Grandmom? Huge Alabaster Statue Unearthed Along Nile
- 6,000yo Ancient Rock Carvings Depicting Masked People Discovered in Egypt
- David Rockefeller's dark legacy in Brazil
- The bitter truth of the My Lai Massacre
- Chinese river discovery: 10K pieces of 300yo gold and silver treasure
- 'Winston Churchill is no better than Adolf Hitler,' states Indian politician Dr Shashi Tharoor
- Researchers identify brain cells that spy on your breath
- Asteroid discovered March 25th came closer to the Earth than the moon last night
- New ground-breaking study puts climate models to the test - yields unexpected result of steps and pauses in the climate signal
- Unexplained explosion coming from a galaxy 10.7 billion light-years away
- Amateur astronomers create stunning photographs of Jupiter from Juno probe's latest images
- Fat-like molecules induced by cold help to turn on calorie-burning fat and improve metabolism in mice
- Flashback: Former editor British Medical Journal: Peer review process is a "sacred cow" that should be slaughtered
- German scientists power up the world's largest artificial sun
- IFace 3.0 Mobile: Tech company develops selfie logins
- Anti-aging pill slows aging
- Scientists able to turn mammalian cells into complex biocomputers
- An alternate theory of evolution: Survival of the friendliest
- Immortal stem cells let scientists create unlimited supply of artificial red blood cells
- New Elon Musk venture aims to connect human brain with artificial intelligence
- Causes of space weather: Planetary waves, first found on Earth, are discovered on sun
- Pilotless drones set to hit the skies of Israel
- Max Planck researchers discover brain structure that helps us understand what others think
- UK's top universities producing hundreds of fake research studies
- Swarm mission has led to the discovery of supersonic plasma jets
- Not just filler: Astrocytes in the brain help regulate circadian body clock
- Deadly floods strike two Australian states in wake of Cyclone Debbie
- Earthquakes shake Santa Cruz, California
- Florida girl, five, is mauled by pit bull mix who ripped off her eyelid, broke her jaw and bit her face and head
- Snow begins to push into southwestern New Hampshire; up to 12 inches possible by midday Saturday
- Spring storm sweeps across Newfoundland, closing schools and hampering travel
- Gaur (Indian bison) gores farmer to death in Goa, India
- California snowpack is one of biggest ever recorded, now poses flood risk
- Man dies following attack by dog pack in South Africa
- Lightning bolt kills one in Manipur, India
- First Major Eruption of Russia's Kambalny Volcano in 600 Years; Following Mini Ice Age Cycles
- Massive windstorm rips through Las Vegas wreaking havoc
- Two killed by lightning strikes in Tamil Nadu, India
- Kangaroo attacks the car of tailgating driver in Lake Bathurst, Australia
- Sharknado? Bull shark washes up in aftermath of Cyclone Debbie in Ayr, Australia
- Harvard scientists announce launch of geoengineering program that could have disastrous results
- Man swallowed whole by 23-foot reticulated python in Sulawesi, Indonesia
- Multiple waterspouts simultaneously appear in the Florida Keys
- Shallow 5.7M earthquake hits the Gulf of California
- Biologists scrambling to find out why birds are dying along Florida coast
- Humpback whale discovered dead on Anderson Island, Washington
- Another comet brightens and now visible in the Northern hemisphere
- Green comet flyby on April 1st
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- Eyewitnesses wanted: did you see bright green meteor fireball in Irkutsk, Siberia?
- Meteor fireball streaks across U.S. East coast skies
- Large blue meteor fireball illuminates sky over Sweden
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over downtown Denver, Colorado
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Greater Vancouver
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky near Orange, Australia
- Exploding meteor fireball causes panic in Pakistan´s mountainous north
- Meteor fireball recorded over Southern Germany
- Bright green, fragmenting meteor fireball reported over northern UK
- Loud boom and reports of fireball sighting over Texas
- Meteor fireball sighted over South Island, New Zealand
- Three meteor fireballs reported over Cheltenham, UK in two days
- Bright meteor fireball seen over northern U.S and Canada
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky in Southern Alabama
- Valentine's Day meteor fireball spotted over Eastern US
- Mystery object (possibly a meteorite) lands in UK garden after loud thump in middle of night
- Bright green meteor fireball illuminates skies over Wisconsin and Illinois
- World Health Organization: Depression is leading cause of illness in the world
- High doses of Vitamin C can treat cancer safely and effectively
- U.S. poultry producers and what they do not want you to know about bird flu
- EPA Chief Scott Pruitt scraps scheduled ban of chlorpyrifos pesticide
- Chemical cleaning agents linked to thyroid cancer
- Feeling lonely can make the common cold worse
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Meet the Meat You'd Never Eat!
- Vinpocetine - A novel brain-boosting nutrient
- Ohio's new rules limit doctors to prescribing opioids to 7 days
- Dental health is part of overall health -- don't ignore it
- More than 24,000 chemicals found in bottled water
- The case against yoga pants and other synthetic fibers
- Children from the lead gasoline era have lower IQs as adults
- 'Earth-shattering' study reveals the best types of exercise for anti-ageing
- 10 scientific weight-loss strategies that actually work
- They don't just look pretty, daisies benefit the body
- Bayer unleashes the hounds: Select farmers complete 'ag-vocacy' training to pacify the public about gene editing
- UK Mother secretly gave her dying son cannabis oil against medical advice, he made a miracle recovery
- The brain-shrinking effects of a junk food diet
- Surprise! USDA drops plan to test for Monsanto weed killer in food
- The sounds of nature physically changes our mind and bodily systems helping us relax
- Spiritual Bypassing: Ten completely B.S. practices of supposedly spiritual people
- A better technique for detecting lies
- People are happier when raised by parents who do this one thing
- The ancient art of memory & the modern science of dreaming
- Natural expression of gender: The story of a male-identifying little girl who didn't transition
- Parental rejection: Being rejected by your father does more damage to a child's long-term development
- Dr. Gabor Maté ~ Who we are when we are not addicted: The possible human
- Cyborg dreams - are we metaphorically dismembered by our gadgets?
- Productivity 'hacks' - How to stay focused amidst chaos
- Brain integration - What EMDR, running, and drumming have in common
- Demystifying meditation and tapping into the subconscious
- People often use the word 'you' rather than 'I' to cope with negative experiences
- 8 Powerful Habits of Highly Influential People
- Compassion for animals improves personal well-being
- Children understand far more of what goes on in the minds of others than long believed
- Meditation keeps your brain young
- Stop worrying about talent -- everyone can sing
- 90% of people don't want to know about a negative future
- New study finds religious students perform worse in math and science
- Two UFO experts say California is the top state with most UFO sightings
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Weird geometric pattern etched into Iceland's largest lake baffles locals
- Why is the UFO question asked by so few in the mainstream media?
- 'Beyond our knowledge'? Scientist claims crop circles are hidden messages left by aliens or human time travelers
- 'Ghosts', bad vibes drive Brazil's president from official residence in capitol
- US Exorcists: Demonic Activity on the Rise
- El Chupacabra? Mysterious 'beast' thought to be roaming Scottish Highlands stripping all the flesh off sheep and eating them
- Retired Air Force Colonel spills the beans on UFO contact with Apollo 13 mission
- Alien megaship or lens reflection? Live NASA footage spurs UFO claims
- Cube UFO appears over Texas town near secret Army research base
- Earthquake in Phoenix, Arizona? Residents report shaking, loud booms March 2nd
- Sightings are at an all-time high, according to UFO researcher
- Bright flashing lights appear over Gourock, Scotland
- Shocking moment 'possessed' girl screams and writhes while pastor performs harrowing exorcism to expel her 'demons'
- UFO statistician: Sightings at an all-time high
- David Paulides - 'Ridiculous' number of missing kids in Oregon
- Polar bear sighted 'praying' at the foot of a cross
- In this age of information manipulation in overdrive, not even the quick brown fox and lazy dog are safe
- Moron decides to tease enormous alligator dressed as a T-Rex
- Eau de kitty: Perfume maker debuts kitten fur fragrance
- 'Get yourself away!' Queen's Guardsman loses it over pain-in-the-neck tourist
- German satire: Russia's 25% cut in military budget is an existential threat to NATO
- Experts weigh in: Did Putin kill David Rockefeller?
- The 317,000,000-State Solution: Everyone in the Middle East to be given their own country
- Cuts in military spending heralds Russia's plans for European invasion!
- Jordan Peterson - Pick up your suffering and bear it
- The perils of working from home: Kids utterly destroy serious BBC interview
- Organization with long history of spying on people may be spying on people: WikiLeaks Vault 7
- Backyard tire swing offers light entertainment to moose in Colorado
- Meet the 94-yo grandmother who has practiced martial arts for 9 decades and can probably still kick your butt
- Washington Post not only establishes link between Trump and Russia, but also Subway spokesman, cat playing piano, and the lizard queen
- Man lives with the burden of being the only person on Earth who actually knows how the world works
- Millennials attend etiquette classes to brush up on social skills
- American claims to be rightful heir to British throne, has plans to overthrow Prince Charles
- Huge mirror brought onto Oscars stage receives 6-minute standing ovation
- Landmine-sniffing hero rat now subject of new documentary
Quote of the Day
Knowledge is the food of the soul.
- Plato
Recent Comments
The super rich most likely throw parties and invite politicians who they suspect of having the pedophile hunger. Then click a few photos to use...
In the study of cymatics different sounds change the structure of matter. Some examples of cymatic patterning are exquisitely beautiful. From...
I am legend i.e. Omega man.
This has already been tried by Doctor Octopus and we all know how that turned out.
well duh. it sits between area 51 and hollywood.
High doses of Vitamin C can treat cancer safely and effectivelyHigh doses of vitamin C injected into the blood stream could prove effective in treating cancer, according to new research. Scientists said vitamin C infusions, which were up to 1,000 times higher...