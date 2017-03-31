Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!





On this episode of the Health and Wellness Show we look into the future of food, where the science is going and what we can expect in the coming years. In the food science world it is not what can be created but what will be accepted. New high tech foods are easy to create in a lab with enough financial backing though the trouble the industry is having is getting the consumer to overcome the 'yuck factor'. Artificial meat research, genetically modified animals, cloned meat, lab grown-test tube meat, bleeding veggie burgers -- nothing is too far out for big corporations looking to make a profit off of the notion that consumers want save the Earth while eating 'healthy clean meat'.Join us for a lively discussion and stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health segment where the topic will be the pet food industry.01:48:06