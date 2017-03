© Baz Ratner / Reuters



Tel Aviv is cutting another $2 million from its UN contribution this year in protest of what it calls the international body's "obsessional discrimination" against Israel, saying the money will go to helping "friendly" developing nations instead.Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon also accused the UN of "obsessional discrimination against Israel," The Times of Israel reported.Nahshon said the withheld funds will be used for development projects in countries that support Israel in international organizations. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesperson to the Arab media, Ofir Gendelman, also tweeted that the money will go towards "friendly" developing nations.Israel's permanent representative to the UN, Danny Danon, spoke out against one of the resolutions on Twitter.Also last week, the UN official tasked with overseeing East Jerusalem, Michael Lynk, said that Israel has participated in "the subjugation of [Palestinians'] humanity."Prior to the present cut, Israel withdrew $6 million of its 2017 UN contribution in January, citing "anti-Israel" UN agencies. That decision followed the passage of a UN resolution in December which demanded that an end be put to the construction of Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian land - a move slammed by Israel as "shameful and absurd."The decision to withdraw another $2 million will put Israel in arrears with the United Nations, as the General Assembly requires member states to pay a percentage of the world body's regular budget based on their GDP.Israel was expected to pay $11.7 million this year, or 0.43 percent of the regular budget, according to the UN Secretariat. However, the newest cut means it will only be paying $3.7 million, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.Tel Aviv and Washington have long decried what they call UN bias against Israel, accusing the body of being pre-occupied with the Palestinian issue at the expense of other world crises.Both the US and Israel have been particularly critical of the UN Human Rights Council, whose members include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, China, and Cuba.US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has threatened to withdraw from the council over its "biased agenda item against Israel."