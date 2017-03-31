© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)
Unexpected eruption in the southern tip of Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia of the Kambalny Volcano. Ash already up above 26,000 feet and the eruption continues. This follows the pattern of increased volcanism as the Earth descends into a grand solar minimum. There is a direct relationship to the amount of galactic cosmic rays bombarding Earth and mega-quakes and volcanic eruptions.


Sources