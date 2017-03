Under extreme pressure from conservative activists,But efforts to revive the legislation in the House could take weeks, lawmakers conceded, as Congress moves forward with a full plate of other time-consuming issues. And the renewed push did not meet with much enthusiasm from Senate Republicans, who said they had other priorities at the moment.Nonetheless,despite last's week crushing setback when House Republicans tossed aside a repeal bill because they lacked the votes to pass it.Just days after President Trump said he was moving on to other issues,the kind of big legislative victory that has so far eluded the White House. Vice President Mike Pence was dispatched to Capitol Hill on Tuesday for lunchtime talks. "We're not going to retrench into our corners or put up dividing lines," Mr. Ryan said after a meeting of House Republicans was dominated by talk of how to restart health negotiations. "There's too much at stake to get bogged down in all that," he added.But the House Republican whip, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, said on Tuesday,I think we'reand surely even closer than we were Friday," Mr. Scalise said.It is not clear what political dynamics might have changed since Friday, when a coalition of hard-line conservatives and more moderate Republicans torpedoed legislation to repeal President Barack Obama's signature domestic achievement."I don't know what has changed,'' said Representative Jim McGovern, Democrat of Massachusetts. "TheI don't know how they reconcile the divides within their own conference, never mind find any Democratic votes."according to the Congressional Budget Office, would have left an additional a major worry for moderate Republicans. It wouldon the health insurance industry that are anathema to conservatives.Mr. Ryan declined to say what might be in the next version of the Republicans' repeal bill, nor would he sketch any schedule for action. But he saidfor health plans to offer in 2018, with review by federal and state officials beginning soon.The new talks, which quietly began this week,the president's chief strategist, andthat helped sink the bill last week, the hard-rightand the more centristAny deal would have to overcome significant differences about how toThose differences were so sharp that they led Mr. Trump and Mr. Ryan to pull the bill just before the House was to vote on it.Still, Republican members of Congress said they were hopeful. "I think everyone wants to get to yes and support President Trump," said Representative Dave Brat of Virginia, a Freedom Caucus member.Representative Raúl R. Labrador of Idaho, also a Freedom Caucus member, said he hoped the discussions would yield a compromise after a divisive debate that revealed deep fissures within the party. "I think we will have a better, stronger product that will unify the conference," Mr. Labrador said.Mr. Trump has sent mixed signals in recent days, at times blaming the Freedom Caucus, outside groups and even, it appeared, Mr. Ryan for the health bill's failure. On Monday, for instance, he said in a late-night Twitter post that the Freedom Caucus was able toBut then Mr. Trump suggested that, a move that would almost certainly make more conservative members of the House balk. "Do not worry," he said on Twitter, "we are in very good shape!"At a White House reception for senators on Tuesday night, Mr. Trump called for Republicans and Democrats to work together as he predicted thatLawmakers who attended the meeting of House Republicans on Tuesday said it was a lively exchange at which members of the Freedom Caucus were put on the defensive. "There were a lot of unhappy people who got to vent, got to share their frustration," said Representative Randy Weber of Texas, a member of the Freedom Caucus. "People said the Freedom Caucus owes us an explanation."In the Senate, the majority leader, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, an inveterate foe of the 2010 health care law , said,Democrats "ought to be pretty happy about that, because we have the existing law in place, and I think we're just going to have to see how that works out," Mr. McConnell said. "We believe it will not work out well, but we'll see."Senator John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 3 Senate Republican, said he believed the House would take up another repeal bill.he said.Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, said:Something has to be done." Asked if he could vote for a bill that did not include a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act, Mr. McCain said, "I would be willing to examine all options to protect the citizens of my state."Mr. Ryan said hethrough conversations like the one House Republicans had on Tuesday.he said. "I want us to become a unified majority, and that means we're going to sit down and talk things out until we get there, and that's exactly what we're doing."the House Democratic leader,of California, asked members of her caucus toshe said in a letter to House Democrats. She asked them to suggest ways to "improve and update" the law, which she pushed through the House in 2010 without any Republican votes. Suggestions, she said, could be used in discussions with other members of Congress and "perhaps even with the president."