© Win McNamee / Getty Images / AFP
Ivanka Trump
In an unprecedented move, first daughter Ivanka Trump has been handed an unpaid role in the White House as assistant to the president, it was announced Wednesday. She will be subject to all the same rules as any federal official.

Ivanka's position in the White House was revealed on Wednesday, following a request for a security clearance. As President Donald Trump's new assistant, Ivanka will continue to sit in on meetings with foreign officials.

In a statement, Ivanka wrote that she has "heard the concerns some have with my advising the president in my personal capacity while voluntarily complying with all ethics rules, and I will instead serve as an unpaid employee in the White House office, subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees."

The White House also issued a statement, saying, "Ivanka's service as an unpaid employee furthers our commitment to ethics, transparency, and compliance and affords her increased opportunities to lead initiatives driving real policy benefits for the American public that would not have been available to her previously."