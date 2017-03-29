In Chiba Prefecture on March 27th, "it became severe cold as much as midwinter and snow flew in some areas ... it was snowing from early morning and it became "Silver World". According to the Choshi Regional Meteorological Observatory, it was 5 degrees or more lower than normal.

The lowest temperature in the morning was 0 - 3 degrees in Kimitsu Sakanohata, 0 - 6 degrees in Narita - shi, 0 - 9 degrees in Sakura city and Katori city, the same as in the middle of winter. In the morning, it became snowy in some areas such as Chiba city and Narita city and the outside bay toll road was temporarily closed due to snowfall.

Thanks to Argiris Diamantis for these links