A $3.8 billion proposal by President Donald Trump is expected toto prevent a government shutdown.signaled Tuesday that they areTrump's supplemental border wall fundingcourtesy of Senate Democrats who have vowed to block any funding of the 30-foot southern border wall.At a press conference on Tuesday, Senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri), a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, confirmed that he had received thefor supplemental funding that would build an estimated according to The Hill. It also includes afor next year as well.With a deadline of April 28 for fiscal year 2017 fast approaching,to the supplemental request that would improve 14 existing miles of the wall and add an additional 48 miles.he added. "My guess is that comes together better without the supplemental."Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) echoed a similar sentiment, telling Politico that funding the wall "remains to be seen." "What I would like to see isfor how the money would be spent andabout what border security is really composed of," he said in an interview. "We haven't had that."However, Cornyn remained positive that "there's not going to be a shutdown."Even if there won't be a shutdown over the wall, there'son the horizon. Following the fierce debate over repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA),While the Republicans' Freedom Caucus is unlikely to move forward with anything short of repealing the measure, Democrats are equally unlikely to be in favor of any measures that defund Planned Parenthood,"Republicans have always needed help from the Democrats," House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-Massachusetts) told Fox News. "They never came up with votes on their own."