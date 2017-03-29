Puppet Masters
Another Russian official murdered, this time in Moscow - robbery motive suspected
RFE/RL
Tue, 28 Mar 2017 17:20 UTC
The Interfax news agency cited an unidentified law-enforcement official as saying that Nikolai Volkov was killed on March 27.
Volkov was the head of the Interior Ministry's Renovation and Construction Department.
The Interfax report said police believe the motive was robbery, suggesting that the killing was not directly related to Volkov's job.
Comment: "According to investigators, on the 27th of March 2017, approximately at 22:30, unidentified persons attacked a man of 1975 birth year near a residential house on Osennyaya Street in Moscow. They and stole his bag last and then fired shots, from which the man died on the scene", representative of the Moscow department of the Russian Investigative Committee Yulia Ivanova told Interfax.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Russian General: US trying to destroy Syria's critical infrastructure and complicate reconstruction
- Israel's scheme to profit from the Syrian war - without costing it a cent
- EU government representatives reject GM maize crops in second critical vote
- As ISIS's caliphate shrinks, Syrian anger grows
- Pelosi admits at AIPAC: 'US is overwhelmingly partial to Israel'
- Russia's 'state-controlled' media facilitates vibrant debates, just not in English
- Demented! Mexico City subway installs male-only seats sculpted with a plastic penis to 'combat sexual harassment'
- Anti-AIPAC Conference: Two-state solution already dead, Israel is already an apartheid state
- The poisonous divide between Israelis and diaspora Jews
- Russian and Syrian air force kills 2,100 terrorists in four days near Hama
- Another Russian official murdered, this time in Moscow - robbery motive suspected
- Anonymous "US official" tells reporters: Tillerson will tell NATO to push against Russian aggression
- Russia poised for further transformation under Putin: Oligarchs laughed when Putin said he would double Russia's GDP in 10 years
- PC authoritarians strike again: University student lost credit on paper for using the word "mankind" instead of gender-neutral alternative
- Russian President Vladimir Putin tours desolate northern archipelago amid international Arctic summit
- Perverse judge clears Mexican man of raping underage girl because he wasn't 'sexually pleasured'
- Florida Dems to Trump: Cut back Mar-a-Lago visits or pay up for local civic costs
- Looming "black swans"? The US market has its head buried deep in the sand
- Flashback: Former editor British Medical Journal: Peer review process is a "sacred cow" that should be slaughtered
- Le Pen smacks down the BBC: "You want war at all costs! What is your problem?"
- Russian General: US trying to destroy Syria's critical infrastructure and complicate reconstruction
- Israel's scheme to profit from the Syrian war - without costing it a cent
- As ISIS's caliphate shrinks, Syrian anger grows
- Pelosi admits at AIPAC: 'US is overwhelmingly partial to Israel'
- Russia's 'state-controlled' media facilitates vibrant debates, just not in English
- Russian and Syrian air force kills 2,100 terrorists in four days near Hama
- Another Russian official murdered, this time in Moscow - robbery motive suspected
- Anonymous "US official" tells reporters: Tillerson will tell NATO to push against Russian aggression
- Russia poised for further transformation under Putin: Oligarchs laughed when Putin said he would double Russia's GDP in 10 years
- Russian President Vladimir Putin tours desolate northern archipelago amid international Arctic summit
- Florida Dems to Trump: Cut back Mar-a-Lago visits or pay up for local civic costs
- Looming "black swans"? The US market has its head buried deep in the sand
- Le Pen smacks down the BBC: "You want war at all costs! What is your problem?"
- Former Obama insider, Evelyn Farkas, reveals she was involved in "helping to spy on Trump for Obama"
- Analysts: US seeks lasting dominance in Middle East with latest troop buildup in Iraq
- Pentagon admits it 'probably' had a role in the mounting 200+ death toll from Mosul bombing
- He who has the gold makes the rules: China claims discovery of its largest gold mine with $22 billion potential
- UK court declares Ukraine has no 'justifiable defense' for non-payment of $3bn debt to Russia
- Trump asks why Intelligence Committee isn't probing the Clintons
- Trump adds anti-Putin propagandist Fiona Hill as National Security Council director
- EU government representatives reject GM maize crops in second critical vote
- Demented! Mexico City subway installs male-only seats sculpted with a plastic penis to 'combat sexual harassment'
- Anti-AIPAC Conference: Two-state solution already dead, Israel is already an apartheid state
- The poisonous divide between Israelis and diaspora Jews
- PC authoritarians strike again: University student lost credit on paper for using the word "mankind" instead of gender-neutral alternative
- Perverse judge clears Mexican man of raping underage girl because he wasn't 'sexually pleasured'
- Twitter search term censorship: No transparency, mixed results
- ACLU demands Ohio city stop prosecuting drug overdose survivors under 'inducing panic law'
- 'Act of terrorism': Polish consulate in western Ukraine comes under rocket fire
- Shots fired, driver arrested in incident at US Capitol
- White supremacist who traveled to New York to kill black men charged with terrorism and hate crime
- Mandating equality, fostering division: CA school cuts budget due to white percentage of students, sparks outrage
- Boeing 737 jet veers off runway and bursts into flames upon landing in Peru
- Paris police unleash teargas on anti-brutality activists after protests over death of Asian man turn violent
- Ford announces it will create 130 jobs, invest $1.2bn in Michigan auto plants
- Gilad Atzmon: Palestinian Rights and the Jewish Solidarity Spin
- Smart kids more likely to drink and smoke weed, says new study
- Sick world: Egyptian man faces trial for raping a 20-month old girl
- If Britain deports Nigerian lesbian asylum seeker she says ex-husband will kill her
- D.C.: 500 kids missing; police advise teens to stay home to avoid sex trafficking
- Ancient palace complex unearthed in Oaxaca Valley, Mexico
- Something to remember: The differences between Rich and Poor in the Victorian era
- Jurassic highway: Thousands of dino footprints uncovered, including rare stegosaurus tracks
- 500 year old Ming Dynasty mummies unearthed at Chinese construction site
- Ancient military harbor for epic Greek battle found
- Archeologists uncover 4,000yo tomb of one of the most important Egyptian noblemen from 12th Dynasty
- Ancient Greek artifact unearthed at Crimean bridge construction site
- 14,000 year old engraved 'tablets' discovered in France
- Knowledge is Power: How oral cultures memorize so much information
- Tiller the Hun? Farmers in Roman Empire converted to Hun lifestyle -- and vice versa
- King Tut's Grandmom? Huge Alabaster Statue Unearthed Along Nile
- 6,000yo Ancient Rock Carvings Depicting Masked People Discovered in Egypt
- David Rockefeller's dark legacy in Brazil
- The bitter truth of the My Lai Massacre
- Chinese river discovery: 10K pieces of 300yo gold and silver treasure
- 'Winston Churchill is no better than Adolf Hitler,' states Indian politician Dr Shashi Tharoor
- The stone kingdom of Great Zimbabwe
- Comet Halley - Close encounters of the cometary kind
- 'A government all of its own': Truman was right about the CIA
- National Museum of Scotland discovers ancient mummy shroud in archives
- Flashback: Former editor British Medical Journal: Peer review process is a "sacred cow" that should be slaughtered
- German scientists power up the world's largest artificial sun
- IFace 3.0 Mobile: Tech company develops selfie logins
- Anti-aging pill slows aging
- Scientists able to turn mammalian cells into complex biocomputers
- An alternate theory of evolution: Survival of the friendliest
- Immortal stem cells let scientists create unlimited supply of artificial red blood cells
- New Elon Musk venture aims to connect human brain with artificial intelligence
- Causes of space weather: Planetary waves, first found on Earth, are discovered on sun
- Pilotless drones set to hit the skies of Israel
- Max Planck researchers discover brain structure that helps us understand what others think
- UK's top universities producing hundreds of fake research studies
- Swarm mission has led to the discovery of supersonic plasma jets
- Not just filler: Astrocytes in the brain help regulate circadian body clock
- 5G, AI and graphene: Three developments that will drive us into a technocracy
- Tissue engineering: Scientists turn spinach leaf into working heart tissue
- New Mars photo shows countless worm-like dunes on red planet
- NASA's Curiosity spots clouds possibly shaped by gravity waves
- DARPA: The imagineers of war by any means
- 'Galaxy of swirling storms': Juno snaps stunning turbulence over Jupiter
- Lightning bolt striking moving car filmed in Morocco
- Waterspout filmed in Penang, Malaysia
- Man mauled by own Staffordshire bull terrier dies in London
- Dead humpback washes ashore in Aurora, Philippines
- Lightning bolt kills prophetess in Ghana
- Floods in the Dominican Republic leave 1,700 displaced, 3 missing
- Magnitude 6.6 earthquake recorded over Kamchatka region
- What Solar Activity Looks Like Entering a Mini Ice Age
- Siberian Crater Mystery: Are Exploding Gas Pockets Really to Blame?
- World's rarest, most ancient dog has been rediscovered in the wild
- Dramatic videos show wildfires blazing across the west of Ireland
- Surfer bitten by shark off New Smyrna Beach, Florida
- Sun halo awes visitors to Anhui province in China
- Rivers of lava flow onto slopes of Mount Etna after eruption
- Farmland bird population in Netherlands decreased by 70 percent in 50 years
- Dead whale removed from beach in Cape Town, South Africa
- Lightning bolt kills couple in Mindanao, Philippines
- Powerful winds, large hail strike U.S. Southern Plains
- Cyclone Debbie: 'Monster' storm makes landfall in Australia
- Endangered species survival: First Florida panther kittens found north of Caloosahatchee River in decades
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- Eyewitnesses wanted: did you see bright green meteor fireball in Irkutsk, Siberia?
- Meteor fireball streaks across U.S. East coast skies
- Large blue meteor fireball illuminates sky over Sweden
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over downtown Denver, Colorado
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Greater Vancouver
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky near Orange, Australia
- Exploding meteor fireball causes panic in Pakistan´s mountainous north
- Meteor fireball recorded over Southern Germany
- Bright green, fragmenting meteor fireball reported over northern UK
- Loud boom and reports of fireball sighting over Texas
- Meteor fireball sighted over South Island, New Zealand
- Three meteor fireballs reported over Cheltenham, UK in two days
- Bright meteor fireball seen over northern U.S and Canada
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky in Southern Alabama
- Valentine's Day meteor fireball spotted over Eastern US
- Mystery object (possibly a meteorite) lands in UK garden after loud thump in middle of night
- Bright green meteor fireball illuminates skies over Wisconsin and Illinois
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- 'Earth-shattering' study reveals the best types of exercise for anti-ageing
- 10 scientific weight-loss strategies that actually work
- They don't just look pretty, daisies benefit the body
- Bayer unleashes the hounds: Select farmers complete 'ag-vocacy' training to pacify the public about gene editing
- UK Mother secretly gave her dying son cannabis oil against medical advice, he made a miracle recovery
- The brain-shrinking effects of a junk food diet
- Surprise! USDA drops plan to test for Monsanto weed killer in food
- New U.S. law HR 34 could eliminate informed consent for human experimentation with vaccines and meds (VIDEO)
- "Treat" cholesterol, exorcise the bogeyman
- Our messed-up relationship with food has a long history and it started with butter
- Stress deprivation and Caesarean birth
- Watch out! Zika vaccine developed to alter DNA
- 5G technology and the coming health crisis
- Vitamin C: 1,000% more effective than Big Pharma's cancer drugs
- The Centers for Disease Control's historical vaccine swamp
- Cultured meat: Lab grown chicken nuggets are here
- Toxic heavy metals in your chocolate?
- The toxic truth about tattoos
- Rio de Janeiro starts vaccinating against yellow fever after the worst outbreak in decades
- The story of ouabain
- A better technique for detecting lies
- People are happier when raised by parents who do this one thing
- The ancient art of memory & the modern science of dreaming
- Natural expression of gender: The story of a male-identifying little girl who didn't transition
- Parental rejection: Being rejected by your father does more damage to a child's long-term development
- Dr. Gabor Maté ~ Who we are when we are not addicted: The possible human
- Cyborg dreams - are we metaphorically dismembered by our gadgets?
- Productivity 'hacks' - How to stay focused amidst chaos
- Brain integration - What EMDR, running, and drumming have in common
- Demystifying meditation and tapping into the subconscious
- People often use the word 'you' rather than 'I' to cope with negative experiences
- 8 Powerful Habits of Highly Influential People
- Compassion for animals improves personal well-being
- Children understand far more of what goes on in the minds of others than long believed
- Meditation keeps your brain young
- Stop worrying about talent -- everyone can sing
- 90% of people don't want to know about a negative future
- New study finds religious students perform worse in math and science
- Sometimes feeling positive can actually be bad for you
- Leading addiction specialist Dr. Gabor Mate explains what is needed to stop the opioid crisis
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Weird geometric pattern etched into Iceland's largest lake baffles locals
- Why is the UFO question asked by so few in the mainstream media?
- 'Beyond our knowledge'? Scientist claims crop circles are hidden messages left by aliens or human time travelers
- 'Ghosts', bad vibes drive Brazil's president from official residence in capitol
- US Exorcists: Demonic Activity on the Rise
- El Chupacabra? Mysterious 'beast' thought to be roaming Scottish Highlands stripping all the flesh off sheep and eating them
- Retired Air Force Colonel spills the beans on UFO contact with Apollo 13 mission
- Alien megaship or lens reflection? Live NASA footage spurs UFO claims
- Cube UFO appears over Texas town near secret Army research base
- Earthquake in Phoenix, Arizona? Residents report shaking, loud booms March 2nd
- Sightings are at an all-time high, according to UFO researcher
- Bright flashing lights appear over Gourock, Scotland
- Shocking moment 'possessed' girl screams and writhes while pastor performs harrowing exorcism to expel her 'demons'
- UFO statistician: Sightings at an all-time high
- David Paulides - 'Ridiculous' number of missing kids in Oregon
- UFO almost collides with air force jet above crowd of people at aerobatics show in Chile
- Moron decides to tease enormous alligator dressed as a T-Rex
- Eau de kitty: Perfume maker debuts kitten fur fragrance
- 'Get yourself away!' Queen's Guardsman loses it over pain-in-the-neck tourist
- German satire: Russia's 25% cut in military budget is an existential threat to NATO
- Experts weigh in: Did Putin kill David Rockefeller?
- The 317,000,000-State Solution: Everyone in the Middle East to be given their own country
- Cuts in military spending heralds Russia's plans for European invasion!
- Jordan Peterson - Pick up your suffering and bear it
- The perils of working from home: Kids utterly destroy serious BBC interview
- Organization with long history of spying on people may be spying on people: WikiLeaks Vault 7
- Backyard tire swing offers light entertainment to moose in Colorado
- Meet the 94-yo grandmother who has practiced martial arts for 9 decades and can probably still kick your butt
- Washington Post not only establishes link between Trump and Russia, but also Subway spokesman, cat playing piano, and the lizard queen
- Man lives with the burden of being the only person on Earth who actually knows how the world works
- Millennials attend etiquette classes to brush up on social skills
- American claims to be rightful heir to British throne, has plans to overthrow Prince Charles
- Huge mirror brought onto Oscars stage receives 6-minute standing ovation
- Landmine-sniffing hero rat now subject of new documentary
- An official list of all the things that can be blamed on Russia!
- One spell to bind him: Self-styled 'witches' unite worldwide to take on Trump in bizarre ritual
Quote of the Day
To search means, first, I need Being, Truth; second, I do not know where to find it; and third, an action takes place that is not based on fantasies of certainty - while at the same time a waiting takes place that is rooted not in wishful thinking but in a deep sense of urgency.
Recent Comments
I'm now certain. They 've completely lost their minds, worldwide, if they ever had one, in higher education.
"Metal fatigue" again from what I read from the report. I thought we were over and done with this problem. Engineers know about this issue, yet it...
Yea, CIA=Corporate Intelligence Agency. They sure as hell aren't working for us.
No surprise to me, schools are nothing but a prison complexes disguised as a system of education, but lacking every possible meaningful expression...
Another Russian official murdered, this time in Moscow - robbery motive suspectedThe head of the Russian Interior Ministry's construction department has reportedly been shot dead in Moscow. The Interfax news agency cited an unidentified law-enforcement official as saying that...