The Russian Air Force rudely invited itself to a meeting of high-ranking terrorist commanders in eastern Damascus on Monday evening, according to reports.
Al Masdar News reports:
At least five pinpoint Russian airstrikes struck Douma city on Monday evening in an air raid over eastern Damascus which reportedly targeted a meeting between high-ranking Jaish Al-Islam commanders.Jaish Al-Islam is one of the most "moderate" rebel groups fighting in Syria. As RT points out:
The Russian Air Force has increased its sorties over the East Ghouta in response to insurgents repeatedly shelling the Russian embassy in Damascus over the past month.
Jaysh al-Islam is one of the two major militant groups in Syria supported by Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and is part of a larger coalition called the Islamic Front. The coalition seeks to make Syria a country ruled by sharia law, exactly what its rival Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) aims to achieve.Despite what CNN says, Russia has an impressive arsenal of precision bombs that use state-of-the-art guidance systems. Perfect for "crashing" Saudi-funded terrorist parties.
The group is considered a terrorist organization by Syria's allies Russia and Iran, and also by Egypt. It describes as "brothers" fighters of the Al-Nusra Front, the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda, which is considered a terrorist group by the UN and many nations.
The laser-guided Russian gifts in eastern Damascus are just the latest example of Russian "meddling". Over the weekend, the Russian Air Force took care of a small roach problem near Hama.
Russia interrupts high-level terrorist meeting with laser-guided bombsSaudi-backed fanatics in Syria are treated to laser-guided Russian hospitality. The Russian Air Force rudely invited itself to a meeting of high-ranking terrorist commanders in eastern Damascus on...