Saudi-backed fanatics in Syria are treated to laser-guided Russian hospitality.

The Russian Air Force rudely invited itself to a meeting of high-ranking terrorist commanders in eastern Damascus on Monday evening, according to reports.

Al Masdar News reports:
At least five pinpoint Russian airstrikes struck Douma city on Monday evening in an air raid over eastern Damascus which reportedly targeted a meeting between high-ranking Jaish Al-Islam commanders.

The Russian Air Force has increased its sorties over the East Ghouta in response to insurgents repeatedly shelling the Russian embassy in Damascus over the past month.
Jaish Al-Islam is one of the most "moderate" rebel groups fighting in Syria. As RT points out:
Jaysh al-Islam is one of the two major militant groups in Syria supported by Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and is part of a larger coalition called the Islamic Front. The coalition seeks to make Syria a country ruled by sharia law, exactly what its rival Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) aims to achieve.

The group is considered a terrorist organization by Syria's allies Russia and Iran, and also by Egypt. It describes as "brothers" fighters of the Al-Nusra Front, the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda, which is considered a terrorist group by the UN and many nations.
Despite what CNN says, Russia has an impressive arsenal of precision bombs that use state-of-the-art guidance systems. Perfect for "crashing" Saudi-funded terrorist parties.

The laser-guided Russian gifts in eastern Damascus are just the latest example of Russian "meddling". Over the weekend, the Russian Air Force took care of a small roach problem near Hama.