"Hell is empty and all the devils are here", or so it seems as major events on our planet continue to be typified by chaos, recklessness and fecklessness under the stewardship of a cabal of 'reality creators' with complete disregard for facts.This last week has seen a uptick in tension in the area of Crimea/Ukraine with the US launching 'Spring Storm' military exercises using the coast of Romania to practice a land invasion. Where were they practicing for? Russia seems to be in no doubt that Crimea, just across the black sea, was the real future target, and while the US exercises were ongoing, the Russian military announced surprise unprecedented military maneuvers on the Crimean peninsula. The US wasn't happy of course, and neither were their lackeys in Kiev.One day after the exercises ended, a massive explosion occurred at a Ukraine arms depot near Kharkiv, about 60 miles from both the front lines of the conflict in East Ukraine and from the Russian border. It seems most of the missiles and rockets and other ammunition were destroyed. Russia of course was blamed by Kiev, with Poroshenko tweeting that he may ask NATO to come in to "demine" the area (NATO doesn't do demining). The real culprits however, are probably much closer to home.Imperial hypocrisy was on full display this week as the US continues to blow the hell out of Mosul and its population in its alleged attempt to defeat ISIS in the city. The fact that ISIS is largely a creation of the US and its Gulf allies, and that Russia was able to liberate Aleppo with very few civilian casualties, has been lost in the western media hubris.Meanwhile in London, "ISIS'" new tactic of 'car terror' came to the 'heart of power' in London, Westminster, with a 'lone wolf' knocking down several people on Westminster bridge before crashing into the railings outside the Houses of Parliament. Above and beyond the goals of spreading more fear among the people of Europe and provoking religious tension, was someone sending a message to the British political elite? And in the USA, mass casualty shootings continued apace.What is the world coming to?This week on Behind the Headlines we'll be discussing these subjects and probably much more. Join your hosts at 6pm CET 12 noon EST for our usual lively discussion.01:58:42