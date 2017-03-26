Many internet commentators and other important thinkers were relieved to learn that Putin was not being blamed for the recent terror attack in London.
They wish!
Although no direct links between Russia and the attack can be established (yet), our friends at Newsweek are reporting that Putin used the tragedy as a diversion so he could terrorize Ukraine with impunity.
This is not a drill. This is the U.S. media:
With the world's eyes on London the day after a lethal terrorist attack outside of Parliament, a series of violent incidents swept across Ukraine on Thursday, highlighting what lawmakers in Kiev said was a covert effort by Moscow to destabilize the country.Using this logic, every human tragedy since the day Putin was born was likely a sneaky KGB smokescreen to cover up Russia's evil deeds.
[...]
"It is an old Russian strategy to plan and conduct its attacks when the world is looking elsewhere," Marcel Van Herpen, director of the Cicero Foundation, a Dutch think tank, told The Daily Signal. "The terrorist attack in London and the continuing quagmire in the White House offer the Kremlin an excellent occasion for its destabilizing actions."
We would like to remind our readers that Newsweek is a confirmed CIA front.
Enjoy your Saturday.
