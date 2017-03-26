That's James Ottar Grundvig, the author of Master Manipulator, The Explosive True Story of Fraud, Embezzlement, and Government Betrayal at the CDC, asking poignant questions after spending much time in Sweden, Atlanta, and places in between investigating yet another apparent fraudulent vaccine fiasco no one seemingly wants to resolve but everyone wants to slide under the carpet.
Why do I say no one seemingly wants to resolve?
The flagrantly blatant answer has to be that nothing has been done, to my knowledge, by either HHS/CDC or Congress, which has oversight, to rout out and prosecute the perpetrators of fraudulent scientific research, collusion and cover-ups that, apparently, constitute the 'corporate' culture within the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus put a stop to the dissemination of pseudoscience and fraudulently manipulated data by epidemiologists and 'top brass' within the CDC.
Here are some examples:
a. The infamous Simpsonwood Meeting wherein the acknowledged link between autism and vaccines in June 2000 was sent back to the rework drawing board to prove there was no link. Thomas Verstraeten brilliantly performed as he was tasked at Simpsonwood, and rewarded.
"Dr. Verstraeten was responsible for the preliminary analysis of the CDC's Vaccine Safety Datalink to determine if a relationship existed between Thimerosal and autism. The "It" in Dr. Verstraeten's subject line of "It just won't go away" is the correlation between Thimerosal and autism. Dr. Verstraten also notes that "all the harm is done in the first month." [2]
[Thimerosal is 49.6% ethylmercury!]
b. CDC/FDA's unscientific culture of accepting Big Pharma's pseudoscience and lies regarding vaccines as illustrated in two Merck & Company's employees' whistleblower lawsuit in Federal Court in Philadelphia alleging Merck fudged the efficacy of the Mumps active of the MMR vaccine for close to ten years. [3]
c. CDC epidemiologist William Thompson, PhD, came forward and revealed to the father of an autistic son that Thompson and other scientists at the CDC colluded to exclude imperative data regarding the MMR vaccine and autism implications in young black boys less than three years of age. The movie VAXXED, From Cover-up to Catastrophe documents Thompson in his own words telling how CDC employees colluded to destroy and trash specific documentation, plus exclude reporting it from the official CDC study they were producing about vaccines and autism. [4]d. The Poul Thorsen vaccine-autism-research fraudulent debacle whereby the CDC puts 'all its eggs in one Danish study basket' co-authored by Thorsen, who turned out to be not only highly questionable as a research scientist but a manipulator beyond anyone's wildest imagination, even to the point of scamming the CDC out of a million or more research dollars. [1]
Grundvig's 2016 book is an exquisite in-depth journalistic investigation into the infamous Poul Thorsen, MD, PhD, fraud and embezzlement perpetrated not only upon the CDC and U.S. taxpayers, who footed the bills for Thorsen's fraudulent activities, but upon all infants and toddlers around the globe insofar as the Autism Spectrum Disorder and vaccines connection cover-up used in the manipulation of Danish data that the CDC cites as one of the key studies to disprove no vaccine-autism connection.
Thorsen is nothing short of a read cad, who has been on the lam from U.S. authorities and extradition—probably by deliberate design in order not to have Thorsen brought back to the USA and spill his guts in a court of law regarding his professional and sexual relationships with one of the CDC's PhDs he apparently 'used' to ingratiate himself with the CDC. The ten-page U.S. indictment against Thorsen includes twenty-two counts of wire fraud and money laundering.
Diana Schendel, PhD, was reprimanded for her involvement, but eventually left the USA in 2013 to live in Denmark, where Thorsen fled earlier to escape the suddenly 'short' arm of U.S. law. It seems due to CDC's alleged legal mistakes, the U.S. can't touch Thorsen and so he's doing 'research' at Odense University Hospital in the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department.
However Grundvig, through his research and resultant book, has this to say about Schendel:
Master Manipulator is a most intriguing book, especially since Grundvig was driven in his research by the fact he has an autistic son. Grundvig gets down and dirty digging up the low down on various characters in the saga of the CDC's apparently long and unaccountable history of pseudoscience, collusion and pandering to vested interests in Big Pharma and vaccine manufacturers.When she went to the CDC to work under the direction of Coleen Boyle, who was the master of finding no linkages between industrial dioxin spraying of Agent Orange and the environment of the Vietnam War, Schendel was on the road to being indoctrinated in the CDC. [1, Pg. 249]
And that spurred her to study autism and vaccines separately, as if they existed on separate planets. But there was nothing more environmental than the mercury and aluminum in vaccines and the harm those metal compounds have done to the children the past quarter of a century.
Dr. Diana Schendel was either blind to it or submitted to toeing the line her two decades at the CDC. She slept with Poul Thorsen, so it had to be the latter. [1, Pg. 250]
This is the Danish data study Thorsen and Schendel collaborated on with others that the CDC 'hangs its hat on' regarding no MMR vaccine—autism connection:
———-
N Engl J Med. 2002 Nov 7;347(19):1477-82.
A population-based study of measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination and autism.
Madsen KM1, Hviid A, Vestergaard M, Schendel D, Wohlfahrt J, Thorsen P, Olsen J, Melbye M.
Author information
1 Danish Epidemiology Science Center, Department of Epidemiology and Social Medicine, Arhus, Denmark. [email protected]
Abstract
BACKGROUND:
It has been suggested that vaccination against measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) is a cause of autism.
———
That study needs to be retracted, in my opinion, since the data was massaged to 'fit specific advantageous needs', or so it seems. Grundvig has this to say:
Grundvig goes on to elaborate further:But beyond the major flaws, ethics violations, and foibles that made up Poul Thorsen's character and his inability to teach students well or effectively or be competent enough for input on serious scientific studies, Kreesten Madsen's thimerosal study was flawed beyond Thorsen's credit for authorship and the missing 2001 data. [1, Pg. 135]
The CDC and U.S. taxpayers paid for that fraudulent study! Shouldn't it be retracted as journal publishers retracted the factually correct Dr Andrew Wakefield, et al. paper? Where's Brian Deer's exposé of the CDC's Danish study?So either the CDC's Coleen Boyle or Diana Schendel gave explicit direction to Madsen and Thorsen's team to omit the 2001 data from the Danish Health Registries, which would have shown a leveling off or a decline in autism rates in Denmark. By 2003, the study's data and analysis had become so bastardized it excluding other critical data.
The above story is but another in the long list of federal agency malfeasance at the CDC/FDA that no one in Washington, DC, is interested in prosecuting and correcting. Why?
March 30 and 31, 2017 are the National Call In Days of Support for Vaccine Safety and Reform. Please see my article about that here, and participate.
Parents, and all concerned citizens, must demand the CDC's fraudulent vaccine swamp be emptied, cleaned out and all slimy critters prosecuted.
References:
[1]Master Manipulator
[2] http://www.putchildrenfirst.org/chapter2.html
[3]https://www.law360.com/articles/574389/antitrust-fca-claims-on-merck-mumps-vaccine-to-advance
[4] https://youtu.be/EdCU2DfMBpU?
Catherine J Frompovich (website) is a retired natural nutritionist who earned advanced degrees in Nutrition and Holistic Health Sciences, Certification in Orthomolecular Theory and Practice plus Paralegal Studies. Her work has been published in national and airline magazines since the early 1980s. Catherine authored numerous books on health issues along with co-authoring papers and monographs with physicians, nurses, and holistic healthcare professionals. She has been a consumer healthcare researcher 35 years and counting.
Catherine's latest book, published October 4, 2013, is Vaccination Voodoo, What YOU Don't Know About Vaccines, available on Amazon.com.
Her 2012 book A Cancer Answer, Holistic BREAST Cancer Management, A Guide to Effective & Non-Toxic Treatments, is available on Amazon.com and as a Kindle eBook.
Two of Catherine's more recent books on Amazon.com are Our Chemical Lives And The Hijacking Of Our DNA, A Probe Into What's Probably Making Us Sick (2009) and Lord, How Can I Make It Through Grieving My Loss, An Inspirational Guide Through the Grieving Process (2008)
Catherine's NEW book: Eat To Beat Disease, Foods Medicinal Qualities 2016 Catherine J Frompovich is now available.
