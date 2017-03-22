© Umit Bektas / Reuters



Russia will not lift the import ban on Turkish vegetables, fruit, and meat, according to agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor. Last week, Turkey imposed stiff tariffs on Russian wheat and corn, making exports unprofitable.According to watchdog spokeswoman Yulia Melano, "the issue of full or partial removal of restrictions on Turkish fruit and vegetable products for the Russian market should be discussed in conjunction with the removal of counter restrictions on Russian products from the Turkish side."Last week, the Russian media reported thaton wheat, corn and sunflower meal that is making deliveries highly unprofitable for local businesses.Turkey's Trade Ministry denied the reports, but a representative of the Russian trade mission in Ankara saidTurkey is the second largest buyer of Russian wheat after Egypt.Russia will keep the ban on Turkish frozen meat and poultry as well as tomatoes, cucumbers, grapes, apples, pears, strawberries and other fruit and vegetables.In March, Rosselkhoznadzor lifted the restrictions against Turkish onions, cauliflower, broccoli and some other vegetables, explaining there is a lack of these food items in Russia.Food imports from Turkey were blocked in response to the downing of a Russian jet in Syria in November 2015. There were other restrictions, including the cancellation of charter flights to Turkey, the introduction of a visa regime, and a ban on hiring Turkish citizens. At the request of the Kremlin, Russian travel agencies suspended sales of package tours to the country.Moscow-Ankara relations began to improve after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan apologized over the jet incident.