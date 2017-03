"Please take me out! I can't take it anymore!" screamed Darren Rainey, a schizophrenic man serving time in prison for cocaine possession — as he kicked the door of the scalding hot shower repeatedly — while four guards stood just outside for fully two hours, laughing sadistically at his agonizing pain.Neither John Fan Fan, Cornelius Thompson, Ronald Clarke, nor Edwina Williams — guards at Florida's Dade Correctional Institution, who forced the man into the 180-degree shower as a demented punishment — answered the frantic pleas."Is it hot enough?" inmates say one of the four cruelly quipped Rainey died."He was found crumpled on the floor. When his body was pulled out,," the Miami New Times reports . "."This would, for all intents and purposes, appear to be an open-and-shut case of homicide — or perhaps manslaughter or negligent homicide — since the aforementioned are the facts of the case. For charges to be brought against the vindictive killers would be the natural course of events.But, in an iniquitous move befitting the deplorable dearth in value the system deems the lives of those in State cages,."News of this abomination of justice came intentionally just before the weekend — the end of the work week being typical timing for announcements making naked the State's unseemly and unconscionable decisions. Given Rundle's background, sneaking the ludicrous lack of charges against corrections officers into Friday's news dump is likely a familiar pattern. New Times explains