Society's Child
Schizophrenic inmate scalded to death by laughing guards, State Attorney announces no one will be charged
Claire Bernish
The Free Though Project
Wed, 22 Mar 2017 14:15 UTC
The Free Though Project
Wed, 22 Mar 2017 14:15 UTC
screamed Darren Rainey, a schizophrenic man serving time in prison for cocaine possession — as he kicked the door of the scalding hot shower repeatedly — while four guards stood just outside for fully two hours, laughing sadistically at his agonizing pain.
Neither John Fan Fan, Cornelius Thompson, Ronald Clarke, nor Edwina Williams — guards at Florida's Dade Correctional Institution, who forced the man into the 180-degree shower as a demented punishment — answered the frantic pleas.
"Is it hot enough?" inmates say one of the four cruelly quipped.
Rainey died.
"He was found crumpled on the floor. When his body was pulled out, nurses said there were burns on 90 percent of his body," the Miami New Times reports. "A nurse said his body temperature was too high to register with a thermometer. And his skin fell off at the touch."
This would, for all intents and purposes, appear to be an open-and-shut case of homicide — or perhaps manslaughter or negligent homicide — since the aforementioned are the facts of the case. For charges to be brought against the vindictive killers would be the natural course of events.
But, in an iniquitous move befitting the deplorable dearth in value the system deems the lives of those in State cages, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle's office announced Friday none of the four who took it upon themselves to boil Rainey alive — and laugh about it — will face charges.
"The shower was itself neither dangerous nor unsafe," the report states. "The evidence does not show that Rainey's well-being was grossly disregarded by the correctional staff."
News of this abomination of justice came intentionally just before the weekend — the end of the work week being typical timing for announcements making naked the State's unseemly and unconscionable decisions. Given Rundle's background, sneaking the ludicrous lack of charges against corrections officers into Friday's news dump is likely a familiar pattern. New Times explains,
Comment: The shower itself was quite obviously dangerous enough to burn a man to death. Pleas for help were obviously ignored and laughed at, so it is also quite obvious this man's well being was grossly disregarded. A system that disregards life and expresses such contempt for humanity naturally orders a hellish future. And it'll be a hell inflicted on everyone.
