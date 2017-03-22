Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Peru.It is a result of record downpours which caused rivers to overflow, triggered landslides and left thousands homeless.Climate experts say it is due to the 'coastal El Nino' phenomenon, with exceptionally warm water in the Pacific causing the torrential rains.On Peru's northern coast, small villages have been totally cut off."Recently, I went to see my house which is bad, bad, bad. I lost all my things. I lost practically everything and that is why I was obliged to come here," said one woman displaced by the floods.On the outskirts of Lima, Besenta had to abandon her home to the floods."I don't have water, I don't have light. It's a whole situation I am going through. I am 80 years old," she said.As some begin the clean-up, forecasters warn the flooding won't let up for another two weeks.