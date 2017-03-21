on Tuesday on reports productionNorth Sea Brent crude was trading 45 cents higher, slightly above $52 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate gained 38 cents, trading at $48.60.The oil cartel, together with other producers led by Russia pledged toto boost oil prices and shorten global oversupply that has been on the market for three years.On Friday, Energy Minister Aleksandr Novak said(bpd) by April, in accordance with the agreement. At present, the country has cut its production by 160,000 bpd and will have cut 200,000 by the end of March.US drillers added 14 oil rigs in the week to March 17, according to Baker Hughes. At 631 rigs, this is the biggest count since September 2015.It is expected to see the biggest increase in production in six months in April.Traders have said healthy oil demand would still help rebalance markets."Global demand for 2017 is expected to remain healthy andby between 0.2 and 0.4 million bpd. As such, the combination of robust demand and weaker global supply leading tosaid Jeremy Baker, senior commodity strategist at Vontobel Asset Management, as quoted by Reuters.