"A suicide car bomb rammed into a checkpoint near the National Theatre. It is too early to know details and casualties," local police officer Ahmed Hussein was quoted as saying by Reuters.he told Reuters.Video verified by RT from the area around the National Theatre shows destroyed cars and debris scattered across the ground.Last week, at least five people were killed and 12 others were injured in two separate car bombings in the Somali capital.The theater is located beside a radio station and restaurant. Journalists were reported to be injured in the explosion, which came after the country's new Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire named his cabinet.