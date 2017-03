© KRMGTulsa / YouTube

A federal jury has ruled in favor of the estate of an Army veteran who died on the floor of a jailin Tulsa, Oklahoma.On Monday, the jury returned after deliberating for around 10 hours and found that Williams' civil rights were violated by both the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and former Sheriff Stanley Glanz, who was ordered to pay the family an additional $250,000 in punitive damages from his own pocket.Williams, an Army veteran, was arrested by Owasso police after suffering a mental breakdown.During the first day of the trial, jurors saw the last 51 hours of William's life captured by the jail's surveillance cameras.The graphic video,Medical staff allegedly attempted to revive Williams, but Dan Smolen, an attorney representing the family, called the medical staff's CPR attempt "cosmetic resuscitation efforts," according to the Frontier The Williams family accused Glanz and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office of being deliberately indifferent to Williams' medical needs and sued for $51 million in compensatory damages - $1 million for every hour Williams was lying in the cell where he died.Defense attorney with the sheriff's office, Clark Brewster, claimed that the video was cut and failed to capture times when Williams was eating, drinking and moving."What you just saw wasn't even the trailer to the movie," Brewster said, according to the Frontier. "It was snippets and cuts to make something sensational."While jail records indicate that Williams was eating and receiving medical attention, the video shows a very different picture.Smolen told KRMG this was the first case he had ever heard of where "the records depict one thing happening,," Smolen said.Kevin Williams, Elliott's older brother, cried as the verdict was read. While he said he is content with the decision,"Somebody should have went to jail.," he said.