© Aaron P. Bernstein / Reuters



House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes reiterated thatahead of the first public hearing on the matter. The Republican told Fox News Sunday thatHe added that the Congressional panel, which is investigating accusations of Russia's interference in the 2016 US election, was also investigating whether the names of other Trump aides were leaked to the press. Nunes, who has previously stated thatof Trump-Russia collusion has been identified by the committee, confirmedgoing into theFBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers are both scheduled to testify at the hearing.The committee chair also addressedjust before the Republican's election victory in November, with Nunes stating thatNunes noted that, as far as he is aware,Obama has denied the allegation, though