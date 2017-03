© AP/Musadeq Sadeq



The war in Afghanistan is not just the longest and most expensive American war to date, it seems that it can be carried on indefinitely, largely due to the fact that it resembles the catastrophe the US troops faced in Vietnam. However, there's no way for Washington to back away from it without a loss of reputation, and there's a lot at stake from the point of view of national pride.American invasion of Afghanistan has, in spite of the fact that massive resources that were pumped in it. It doesn't make much sense to keep throwing money into the bin, so it makes perfect sense that President Trump has already announced that he wants to put an end to this malicious practice. At the end of the day it was him who demanded the Democrats to rethink their actions, since, according to his opinion, Washington could rebuild the country twice on the 6 trillion dollars that were wasted on the Middle Eastern wars.The White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, has recently announced. According to Spicer, Washington reviews its policies in Afghanistan, and it's working with key military Afghan figures in a bid to develop a comprehensive approach to defeating ISIS. However, although Donald Trump has not specified his intentions yet, it is difficult to imagine him approving negotiations with the Taliban;One cannot help but agree with Trump on the absence of any resourcefulness in Washington's actions in the region, so it would only be wise for him to put a ban on the transfer of additional 4.6 billion dollars that are to be pumped in Afghan economy this year.Washington has alreadyon the so-called reconstruction of Afghanistan butto US taxpayers. For one to be able to better imagine this amount of money, one may mention that the entire Marshall plan of 1948-1952 that was put in place to restore the whole Western Europe after the devastation of World War II, amounted to mere 103 billion dollars in today's money. Against this background, it's hard to comprehend how a small state of Afghanistan could absorb that much money while remaining a disaster zone.The US launched a military invasion of this country back in 2001, immediately after the 9/11 attacks and Taliban's reluctance to hand over Osama bin Laden to Washington. The official objectives of the invasion was the overthrow of the Taliban regime, the liberation of the territory of Afghanistan from its influence and the consequent trial of all the al-Qaeda leaders that US soldiers hoped to capture.Intelligence and analysis company Stratfor claims that before entering the election campaign, Donald Trump released a video where he claimed that the United States decision to invade Afghanistan was a mistake and that the US troops should be withdrawn from this country.Those supporting of the idea of US withdrawal from Afghanistan have been stressing time and time again that if the Taliban will seize all power in Afghanistan once US servicemen pack up an leave, it is extremely unlikely that this movement would pose any direct threat to the United States.The White House's final decision on Afghanistan is likely to be made following a comprehensive review of this issue with Trump's top military brass that are unlikely to refuse to carry on the war. It should also be remembered that the United States was planning to carry on its presence in Afghanistan, since it's aboth through the East-West and North-South routes, therefore it would beHypothetically, Washington could secure it's presence in the country through a stable puppet regime, which would be an optimal scenario for the United States.Yet, the, and should a small American contingent be left in in the country to support the puppet government, it is entirely possible that awhich will completely nullify the results of the American invasion.As for the presence of ISIS troops in Afghanistan, what we're dealing here with is small radical groups that refuse to pledge allegiance to both the Taliban and the official Kabul, that's why they declare themselves to be some sort of "supporters" or ISIS's cause. At least, this phenomenon will come to naught, if international players will put an end to ISIS itself. So,, since the latter is not going anywhere.It seems that today, Washington's reluctance to leave Afghanistan is governed by its reluctance to leave this strategically important country "in Russia's hands", sinceAnother unannounced concern is the, since there's been evidence that China's regular troops are operating deep inside the Afghan territory, along with patrolling carrying out common borders patrols along with Afghan forces. One of the purposes of such patrols is to catch Uighur militants returning from Mosul and Rakka. In addition, there are suggestions that "after the US and NATO withdraw," Beijing will be willing to play a more active role in stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan, although it is still impossible to say exactly how much China wants to participate in the settlement of the conflicts in that country.It can be said with certainty that the White House gradually realizes that all the previous invasions to Afghanistan ended in a return to the status quo that existed before an invasion. Therefore, the United States is, willing to keep this strategically important country within its grasp.Martin Berger is a freelance journalist and geopolitical analyst, exclusively for the online magazine " New Eastern Outlook.