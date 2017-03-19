© Charles Lwanga



A family in Magarini in Kilifi County is in agony after lightning struck and killed a 12-year boy during a heavy down pour this morning.Musa Kenga Karisa, a Standard Six pupil at Mapimo Primary School, was struck at around 9am while he was walking from his home in Gongoni Township to Kokotoni, with a friend.He was taken to Mjanaheri dispensary where he was pronounced dead. But his friend survived.Karisa's elder brother Sammy Kenga is the one who rushed him to the facility."He was lying by the road near a pool of water groaning with pain," Kenga said at the Malindi Sub County hospital mortuary.Malindi police boss Matawa Muchangi confirmed the incident.