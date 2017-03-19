Billionaire Jeff Bezos does not like Donald Trump one little bit. One gander at the front page of his Washington Post tells us that anything "Trump" is bad. The same newspaper that spilled the beans about Richard Nixon's Watergate mess, it's now gone over to the dark side with recent front page stories on; Congressional Republicans criticizing Trump's budget, Sean Spicer's "angry" defense of the wiretapping claim, Trump and his team blabbing, White House dumping 30,000 FAA workers, Trump picking a "deeply disturbing" hero, Trump's budget being "utterly unrealistic", how Republicans plan on hurting American families, and you've got the picture on the rest. Bezos' bullhorn is over the top.
The good "news" is that discerning analysts, researchers, and interested citizens can use the Washington Post's propaganda for good, by applying some reverse psychology. Or to simplify, if Bezos is against it, then it must be good. Yes, the Washington Post tabloid can point us to the truth! But everyone knows by now the WP is so-called "Fake News", but few know the ins and outs.
Bezos: The Globalist Minion
Back in the 1980's Jeff Bezos was a relative nobody. The "legend of Bezos" tells us the science wiz from Princeton went to Wall Street to work the hedge fund company D. E. Shaw & Co. for a few years. Then all-of-a-sudden the soon to be Amazon legend decides to load up his car like the Beverly Hillbillies and head to Seattle. The story goes, he supposedly wrote up the Amazon business plan along the way - and it's a full American bit of malarkey in my book. Then all of a sudden (as American legends go) "BAM", in rapid succession he founds Amazon, snags $8 million in series A funding from Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers in 1995. And gets a boat load of fame for basically regurgitating what Sears & Roebuck did in the 1800's - and nothing more. That's right, there was no innovation or engineering involved - Amazon is a digital mail-order catalog clone. While Amazon and eBay were the early lead in substantial online commercialism, I submit Bezos and Co. were propped up. Here's some clues.
The digital advertising gurus say Bezos' company survived the dot-com bust because of his brilliant business planning. But this is simply not the case. When Amazon started selling books online, huge brick and mortar interests like Books-A-Million, Inc. and Barnes & Noble rapidly followed suit. While the latter two book behemoths suffered share price disasters when the bubble burst, Amazon's stock also fell from $107 to $7 per share. Then something interesting happened. AOL Time Warner bailed Bezos out with $100 million dollars in capital. The trail of fascinating "coincidences" in between Amazon, AOL and Time Warner - intersect with momentous occasions like the one in Tiananmen Square when AOL's Stephen M. Case and Warner's Gerald M. Levin met at the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the People's Republic of China (strangely) in 1999. Even though the AOL-Time Warner deal proved to be the biggest merger flop in history, the investment in Amazon puzzled many even back then.
Faye Landes, an analyst with Sanford C. Bernstein & Company at the time, questioned Bezos' explanation for revenue shortfalls just prior to the deal. And she was not alone. Amazon was not a real growth and earnings business back then - and the company does not really make that much even today. Compared to other tech giants, Amazon makes peanuts per share these days. Amazon is one giant "equity bubble", or a kind of mirror of the Federal Reserve under Barack Obama and his predecessors. And in a way the Washington Post is one pixel of an overall game of economics smoke and mirrors. Hundreds of billions of dollars are flowing through entities large and small in America, and only the very rich seem to be getting richer. This is another story though. The Bezos "puzzle" - the geo-policy of globalism - how technocracy entered into the world sweepstakes is where the Texas billionaire is interesting. To understand Bezos' role in the globalist doctrine, we have to follow the trail of money that made his company successful. Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, which also funded AOL early on, has its fingers in just about every big pie worth eating in the digital space. It should also come as no surprise that former Secretary of State Colin Powell is a partner; as are former Vice President Al Gore, and Sun Microsystems founder Vinod Khosla (see more political alliances here). Put mildly, the technocrats like Bezos are in thick as thieves with the globalist perpetrators on the world stage. From Powell and Tony Blair, to Michael Bloomberg (see Bloom Energy) and KPCB's L. John Doerr (Obama's economic recovery advisor), Bezos has plenty of miraculously powerful cohorts in his anti-Trump war.
The Real Evil Geniuses Behind
While Bezos is the subject of my report today, John Doerr is an even more critical figure to take stock of. Back in 2008 he and Steve Jobs announced the Kleiner Perkins $100 million iFund along with a prophetic statement: Doerr declared that the iPhone was "more important than the personal computer" because "it knows who you are" and "where you are." This fund is the largest single investment in cell phone application history. Given the recent WikiLeaks Vault 7 revelations on the CIA, the fact Doerr and these others are so wired into mobile is significant. Doerr also serves on the board of Google, the company most often accused of collusion with the NSA and CIA in spying on everyone.
If we can grasp that there are two sides in the ideological battle for the world going on, then revealing Jeff Bezos and the other technocrats on the new globalist order side is simplified. The Washington Post, or even Bloomberg's media for instance, hammer each day to try and forge an alternative reality for people. Take the assertion that Russia and Vladimir Putin were influential in Trump's victory. The WikiLeaks' releases about CIA espionage with the 2012 French elections shows us my "reverse psychology" theory in practice. Russia is blamed, when all along the United States' administration is the one doing the tampering. And who is fundamental in the technologies and infrastructure necessary for complete surveillance? The technocrats, of course. But the game is big. It's "huge", as President Trump would exclaim. And as for those like Bezos, they were not innovators at all - only willing soldiers in a much larger scheme where profit for Amazon was not the goal. Amazon, you see, is a mechanism. If I had to bet, I'd say Amazon serves as a distribution hub, a data collection point, and as a money moving apparatus to assist in expanding the globalist control capability. Washington Post is the company blog, so to speak, spitting out contravening messages to distract and leverage. Just play "what if" for a brief moment. What if all those smart TVs Amazon ship came pre-loaded with CIA malware or spying apparatus? What if agents did not have to physically install malware on targeted devices? Again, I got your attention. I quote from WikiLeaks:
"The increasing sophistication of surveillance techniques has drawn comparisons with George Orwell's 1984, but "Weeping Angel", developed by the CIA's Embedded Devices Branch (EDB), which infests smart TVs, transforming them into covert microphones, is surely its most emblematic realization."If I may, since the world of media and news now operates on theory, conjecture, and opinion, then perhaps I may have license to speculate further on Bezos' rise to wealth and fame. Looking at his past and his associations, it's fair to suggest Bezos is not the genius behind Amazon's success. If I had to bet real money, I'd say his boss at D. E. Shaw & Co., computer genius and Hillary Clinton campaign funder David Elliot Shaw is. I'd presuppose that Bezos did not just take off for Seattle in the mid-90s, but that Shaw sent him. Without delving deeply into who Shaw is, the reader should know he is the most successful and enigmatic hedge fund billionaire of all. He advised Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and is a key mover and shaker in the business of supercomputers and molecular dynamics.
After reading this some will ask the question; "How does this relate to world détente and policy?" Well, the answer is pointedly obvious - policy is about business these days. You read about Angela Merkel traveling to Washington to meet President Trump. This is not about saving the world for the people, you must realize. The meetup is so that Germany can continue to lead a European Union entity powered by banking and corporate interest. We can no longer be fooled into thinking the new world order (NOW) is some crazy conspiracy theory. Why the likes of Bezos, George Soros, even politicians admit that the "globalist" mission is endangered by Trump! The Washington Post fake news, installed billionaires, the genius Big Brothers standing behind - they are the reality. We have to start to think independently of their advertising - and make no mistake - the ads are aimed at fleecing you.
Free shipping on Globalism at AmazonGeo-politics in this bold new 21st century world is anything but boring. Just look at the headlines and you'll agree, 1970s tabloids were real news compared to today's sensationalist propaganda....