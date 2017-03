© Eric Gaillard / Reuters



Berry's death was confirmed by the St. Charles Police Department who issued a statement Saturday explaining the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the musician's body."Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m," the statement read."The St Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry," the police department added."The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement."Born in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1926, Berry was instrumental in combining rhythm and blues with rock and roll.Berry was married to Themetta Berry for 68 years and the couple share four children.