Chuck Berry
Legendary American singer and songwriter, Chuck Berry, who became a Rock 'n' Roll icon died aged 90 at his home in St. Charles County, Missouri, local police has announced.

Berry's death was confirmed by the St. Charles Police Department who issued a statement Saturday explaining the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the musician's body.

First responders were called to a medical emergency on Buckner Road, Missouri, at 12:40 pm local time, on Saturday. There, the medical team found an unresponsive man and "immediately administered lifesaving techniques".

"Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m," the statement read.

"The St Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry," the police department added.

"The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement."

A renowned pioneer of Rock 'n Roll in the 50s, Berry wrote numerous hits including 'Maybellene', 'Roll Over Beethoven', 'Rock and Roll Music' and 'Johnny B. Goode'.


Born in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1926, Berry was instrumental in combining rhythm and blues with rock and roll. John Lennon famously once said: "If you tried to give rock and roll another name, you might call it 'Chuck Berry.'"


Berry stands at number 6 on Rolling Stone's list of '100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time', received a lifetime achievement Grammy in 1984, and was one of the first musicians inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

Berry was married to Themetta Berry for 68 years and the couple share four children.