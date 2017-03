© NPR



The Trump administration on Thursday The Washington Post reported.In a " Dear Colleague " letter, the administration tells agencies that collect on defaulted loan debt to disregard guidance prohibiting them from charging borrowers who default on their paymentsIt also says that the initial guidance handed down by the Obama administration in 2015"The Department thinks that the position set forth in the [Obama administration guidance]on the issues discussed in the [guidance letter]," the Trump administration's directive reads. "The department will not require compliance with the interpretations set forth ... without providing prior notice and an opportunity for public comment on the issues," it continues.came two days after the Consumer Federation of America issued a report that finds thatThe Trump's administration's letterIndividuals whose debt is held by the Department of Education are not impacted by the decision. The amount owed in student loan debt has surpassed that of credit card debt — about