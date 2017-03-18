© gillesmartin2017 / Instagram
At least six people have been injured in a huge explosion that completely destroyed the upper stories of two houses in the Saint-Gilles area of Brussels, Belgium.

The explosion caused a major fire to break out at the properties on Boulevard de Waterloo on Saturday. Saint-Gilles' mayor, Charles Picque, said that one victim had suffered serious injuries.


Belgian French language broadcaster RTBF cite a police source as saying that the blast was caused by a huge "gas explosion." Picque told RTBF that three stories of the buildings have collapsed in the inferno.

The explosion has caused disruptions on several tramlines operating in the area.