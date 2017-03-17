Society's Child
Duma revamps hooliganism law by criminalizing acts committed on transport
RT
Fri, 17 Mar 2017 17:34 UTC
The bill was originally drafted in 2011 by parliamentary majority United Russia party. The initial bill was triggered by a sharp increase in attempts to blind pilots with laser pointers back in 2011. At the time police registered over 50 such incidents in 12 months. One such case prompted an entire Russian region - the Republic of Chechnya - to completely outlaw laser pointers.
Once finally passed into law, the statute would update the existing Russian anti-hooliganism law with paragraphs describing serious violations of public order with demonstration of disrespect to society committed on any type transport. The bill orders the same punishment for these violations as for other acts of hooliganism - from a monetary fine ranging between 300,000 and 500,000 rubles ($5,100-$8,600) to a prison term of up to five years.
In cases when hooligans offer active resistance to representatives of power or if court proves that the crime was premeditated, the maximum prison term is seven years. If the perpetrators use explosives they can be sentenced for eight years.
The new bill also introduces completely new type of crime: "activities driven by hooliganism that threaten safe use of various means of transport." This includes such behavior as riding outside commuter trains, or 'train surfing' (usually on coupling links of railway cars), blinding aircraft pilots with laser pointers, and throwing stones at moving buses. The punishment for such behavior is set as a fine between 150,000 and 300,000 rubles or a prison term of up to two years.
The new bill also enables the creation of "black lists" of citizens whom airlines can refuse to allow on board of aircraft because of their history of brawls or other violent behavior. However, a person's inclusion on the list must be sanctioned by a court.
The head of the State Duma Committee for Legislative Work, Pavel Krasheninnikov, said that over 1,300 cases of hooliganism were registered on Russian railways in 2015-2016 and the combined damage from them amounted to about 17 million rubles (about $283,000). He also said that lack of concrete laws had caused the situation in which 35 percent of acts of hooliganism on air transport in 2016 remained unpunished.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Neuroscience may be on the wrong track in understanding the brain, a radical rethink is needed
- Turkey closes off Dutch embassy & consulate as diplomatic row escalates - UPDATES
- Busted! 2 US soldiers caught smuggling $12 million worth of meth into South Korea
- Raleigh: Huge blaze engulfs apartment building under construction
- Why it's been convenient for the Empire to have ISIS occupy Mosul
- Planetary scientists are discovering volcanoes everywhere they look
- The Fed just raised interest rates: 12 reasons why this is the biggest mistake since the last financial crisis
- Duma revamps hooliganism law by criminalizing acts committed on transport
- Downed IDF aircraft? Syria's SAMs 'send a very special message' to the Israelis
- Scout vs soldier mindset, or why you think you're right even when you're wrong
- Unprecidented: Police ask for entire city's Google searches, and the court says yes
- Venezuelan president claims CIA using its drug war to frame and jail Venezuelan officials
- Parents sueing after video shows officers execute their son in firing squad fashion
- US soldiers charged in S. Korea after $12mn worth of meth found in cereal boxes
- Electroacupuncture results in stem cell release to promote healing and relieve pain
- The Moscow cyber-crime arrests and the Yahoo hack: Was the same gang involved?
- 'You are the future of Europe': Erdogan urges Turks in EU to have at least 5 kids, best response to the "injustices"
- Topical curcumin gel works wonders for skin burns
- The Empire's Endurance of War Under Trump
- Auckland: Young bomb-sniffer trainee dog shot dead after escaping his handler and causing flight delays
- Turkey closes off Dutch embassy & consulate as diplomatic row escalates - UPDATES
- Why it's been convenient for the Empire to have ISIS occupy Mosul
- The Fed just raised interest rates: 12 reasons why this is the biggest mistake since the last financial crisis
- Downed IDF aircraft? Syria's SAMs 'send a very special message' to the Israelis
- Venezuelan president claims CIA using its drug war to frame and jail Venezuelan officials
- The Moscow cyber-crime arrests and the Yahoo hack: Was the same gang involved?
- The Empire's Endurance of War Under Trump
- Facezam: Orwellian facial recognition app lets users identify strangers on Facebook turns out to be a hoax
- Poll: Twice as Many Americans Support Obamacare as Support Trumpcare
- Saudi Arabia 'Ready to Do Anything' to Combat Terrorism Threatening the Country
- NATO think tank 'begrudgingly' admits that it's okay with Al-Qaeda in Syria
- Brussels, NATO, and the Globalists: In total disarray
- Greek radical anarchists 'Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire' strike twice in Europe
- Qatar owns more London real estate than the Queen
- Four NATO warships arrive in Black Sea Port of Odessa, Ukraine, to stay until April 20
- US, intl military presence in Iraq will need 'to reduce numbers' after ISIS is crushed - PM
- Russia rebuffs US claims over Yahoo hacking,
- Iraqi PM to US: 'We're crushing Daesh, time for you to start leaving too'
- US destroys where Russia builds
- Tripoli is the new battleground of NATO's terrorist militias
- Busted! 2 US soldiers caught smuggling $12 million worth of meth into South Korea
- Raleigh: Huge blaze engulfs apartment building under construction
- Duma revamps hooliganism law by criminalizing acts committed on transport
- Unprecidented: Police ask for entire city's Google searches, and the court says yes
- Parents sueing after video shows officers execute their son in firing squad fashion
- US soldiers charged in S. Korea after $12mn worth of meth found in cereal boxes
- 'You are the future of Europe': Erdogan urges Turks in EU to have at least 5 kids, best response to the "injustices"
- Auckland: Young bomb-sniffer trainee dog shot dead after escaping his handler and causing flight delays
- Ex-Trump aide Roger Stone claims hit-and-run was 'Deep State' assassination attempt
- 'You, sir, shut up': Congressman booed after disagreeing with constituent on Violence Against Women Act
- Third anniversary of Crimean referendum: 'Everyone I spoke with in Crimea wanted to secede from Ukraine'
- Majority of Russians willing to suffer through sanctions to stay current foreign policy course
- Southern Nevada coal power plant shut down amid pressure from Native American tribe
- Australian school teacher quits after being threatened with beheading by Islamic students
- Hypocrisy: Meryl Streep, Hollywood, feminists silent on rapper tweet advocating 'pimping out' first lady Melania Trump
- 'Teach the controversy': 8 states introduce bills to teach evolution as debatable theory
- 31 Somali refugees killed, 25 injured in Yemen airstrike
- New York paramedic killed after ambulance hijacker runs over her
- HRW reports Mosul shelled indiscriminately, refugees forced through 'horrendous' filtration
- Trump administration to overturn fracking regulations on public land
- National Museum of Scotland discovers ancient mummy shroud in archives
- Best of the Web: 'The State Cannot Convict Itself': Operation 'Gladio' & the Crimes of U.S. Empire
- 1.6 Billion year old fossils unearthed in India may represent the earliest-known plants
- Earth's past volcanic eruptions revealed
- Six ancient cities built one on top of the other for over 2,000 years unearthed in Kaifeng, China
- 400,000 yr-old half-skull found in Portuguese cave points to mystery people
- Prehistoric Native American culture may have been wiped out by an asteroid
- Albert Einstein's thoughts on the meaning of life
- 420 million-year-old 'armored' fish fossil found in SW China
- 5066 yo tree is considered the oldest known living organism on Earth
- Margaret Atwood: What 'The Handmaid's Tale' means in today's world
- Unique, uncensored color footage of Stalin's funeral shot by US diplomat unearthed
- Ancient Egyptian statue believed to depict Pharaoh Ramses II discovered in Cairo wasteland
- Massive eight-meter Colossus statue depicting Ramses II found in Egypt
- Ancient dental plaque DNA shows Neandertals used 'aspirin' and 'penicillium'
- A Secret World War: How the Haitian Revolution Crushed Slavery Worldwide
- Aboriginal hair DNA shows 50,000 years connection to country
- Massive eruption at Mount Etna in 1669 killed thousands
- Stunning 700-year-old giant cave used by Knights Templar found behind a rabbit hole beneath a farmer's field in Britain
- "The salt of the earth": A precious commodity throughout history
- Neuroscience may be on the wrong track in understanding the brain, a radical rethink is needed
- Planetary scientists are discovering volcanoes everywhere they look
- Supernova spotted in constellation Lupus
- Super humans that are sexier, stronger and smarter will arrive by 2029 as brains begin to fuse with machines
- Tiny satellite with miniature laboratory helps scientists carry out remote experiments in space
- Mind-controlled cats?! Incredible spy technologies that are real
- Clean meat? Memphis Meats serves up chicken produced from cells in lab
- Spiders eat astronomical numbers of insects keeping countless pests and disease-carriers at bay
- Conducting the Milgram experiment in Poland, psychologists show people still obey
- Starquakes: Surprises revealed about the birth of stars in our galaxy
- Researchers show how to hack a smartphone using sound waves
- 3D Images provide first look at how DNA shapes itself inside cells
- Swedish App may mean an end to physical contraception methods
- NASA's Cassini detects heat of ocean on Saturn moon Enceladus
- Auroras affect sat-nav systems due to unknown mechanism
- DARPA aims to develop platform to stop spread of pandemic in 60 days
- Transposable genetic elements could put evolutionary theory into question
- Found: First Fluorescent Frog
- New simulator predicts behavior of tsunamis within ten minutes
- Stimulating the bright minds of tomorrow: Russia kicks off high-tech and science week sharing knowledge of experts with students across the country
- Shallow 5.4 earthquake shakes Bali, Indonesia
- Thousands affected by floods and landslides across Peru
- Russian sinkhole swallows man waiting at trolleybus stop (VIDEO)
- Mysterious humpback whale swarms perplex scientists
- Mass shellfish die-off at Waihi Beach, New Zealand
- Lightning bolt kills one, injures two in Nepal
- Tornado forms at Brisbane Airport, Australia
- Wildfires in Oklahoma and Texas burn nearly 1 million acres, killing 7 people
- Three shallow earthquakes strike same California spot just hours apart
- Hundreds of hippos dying from sunburn amid drought in Kenya
- 2 killed by lightning bolt in South Africa
- Strange weather, new strains of rust and blight; global cold weather crop losses
- Ten people injured after Italy's Etna crater explodes
- 300 vehicles stuck on Quebec highway for 14 hours during snowstorm
- Pygmy sperm whale found dead on coast of Puerto Rico
- Sperm whale washes ashore at Wairarapa, New Zealand
- Stranded sperm whale with 'mouth full of garbage' dies in Guangdong, China
- Lightning strikes kill 6 people in Marathwada, India
- Huge upper-atmospheric lightning event - 'blue jet' captured over Brazil
- Bioluminescent algae lights up Tasmania's northwest shores in stunning blue glow
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Greater Vancouver
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky near Orange, Australia
- Exploding meteor fireball causes panic in Pakistan´s mountainous north
- Meteor fireball recorded over Southern Germany
- Bright green, fragmenting meteor fireball reported over northern UK
- Loud boom and reports of fireball sighting over Texas
- Meteor fireball sighted over South Island, New Zealand
- Three meteor fireballs reported over Cheltenham, UK in two days
- Bright meteor fireball seen over northern U.S and Canada
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky in Southern Alabama
- Valentine's Day meteor fireball spotted over Eastern US
- Mystery object (possibly a meteorite) lands in UK garden after loud thump in middle of night
- Bright green meteor fireball illuminates skies over Wisconsin and Illinois
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- Close encounter! Asteroid discovered yesterday whizzed 70,000 km from Earth
- Meteor fireball observed across 11 southern U.S. states
- Meteor fireball spotted over Leeds, UK
- Security camera captures meteor fireball lighting up the sky in Huntersville, North Carolina
- Mysterious boom rattles San Diego residents
- Electroacupuncture results in stem cell release to promote healing and relieve pain
- Topical curcumin gel works wonders for skin burns
- During fasting fat cells step in to help the liver
- Subway threatens Canadian Broadcasting Company over 'soy chicken' report
- Watching porn negatively effects the brain
- Rare moment of sanity at FDA as advisory panel concludes new opioid painkiller carries too high a risk for abuse
- Wal-Mart supplier recalls frozen pizzas from 11 U.S. states over possible listeria
- Kangaroo care and premature infants: Keeping baby closer is better for everyone
- Older women taking statins face a significantly increased risk of developing diabetes
- Monsanto wants to take over the Omega-3 fatty acid market
- Chronic illness, fatigue, depression and anxiety are linked to mercury in dental amalgams
- California attempts to cover up the dangers of cell phone radiation
- Black Seed may treat hypothyroidism (Hashimoto's Disease), clinical trial reveals
- Vaccines: Legal child endangerment
- Germ scientists prove '5-sec rule' for dropping food on the floor is true
- Why the war on salt is misguided and dangerous
- So-called 'harmless' NSAID's linked to increased risk of cardiac arrest
- Is the dark really making me sad?
- Got sleep? What a bad night's sleep really does to your body
- Mercury: The Quintessential Anti-Nutrient
- Scout vs soldier mindset, or why you think you're right even when you're wrong
- It's called programming for a reason: TV commercials and the dumbing down of the population
- Metacognitive therapy successful in helping depressed patients separate thoughts and reality
- The science behind stupidity: Why smart people make dumb decisions
- Why losing a dog can be just as hard as losing a relative or friend
- People rate themselves as nicer than they actually are
- Study finds teenagers' brains wired for risky behavior
- When dogs are around people are closer, more trusting and cooperative
- Feeling authentic in a relationship comes from being able to be your best self, not your actual self
- Facebook blues: Spending too much time on social media increases sense of isolation
- We can understand people better by putting ourselves in their shoes
- The dark side of positivity and the emotional burden of 'happiness'
- Interview with great U Texas Austin psych prof JW Pennebaker
- Pt 1: Freedom of Speech/Political Correctness: Dr. Norman Doidge
- The coddling of the American mind
- How to die well
- Rhythmic breathing and correct inhalation is key to controlling fear and emotional responses
- Neuroplasticity may explain the healing powers of music
- Perpetually raging about the world's injustices? You're probably overcompensating
- Epidemic of loneliness: One in eight people have no close friends to turn to
- Why is the UFO question asked by so few in the mainstream media?
- 'Beyond our knowledge'? Scientist claims crop circles are hidden messages left by aliens or human time travelers
- 'Ghosts', bad vibes drive Brazil's president from official residence in capitol
- US Exorcists: Demonic Activity on the Rise
- El Chupacabra? Mysterious 'beast' thought to be roaming Scottish Highlands stripping all the flesh off sheep and eating them
- Retired Air Force Colonel spills the beans on UFO contact with Apollo 13 mission
- Alien megaship or lens reflection? Live NASA footage spurs UFO claims
- Cube UFO appears over Texas town near secret Army research base
- Earthquake in Phoenix, Arizona? Residents report shaking, loud booms March 2nd
- Sightings are at an all-time high, according to UFO researcher
- Bright flashing lights appear over Gourock, Scotland
- Shocking moment 'possessed' girl screams and writhes while pastor performs harrowing exorcism to expel her 'demons'
- UFO statistician: Sightings at an all-time high
- David Paulides - 'Ridiculous' number of missing kids in Oregon
- UFO almost collides with air force jet above crowd of people at aerobatics show in Chile
- Six UFOs 'creep past' International Space Station before NASA 'cuts live feed'
- CIA, remote viewing and the Stargate Project
- A monster roamed around Nashville, Tennessee's streets in the 1880s
- Mysterious UFO swarm filmed flying in the skies of Hengrove, UK
- MUFON investigation: Did a UFO crash to Earth after being shot down by US forces?
- Jordan Peterson - Pick up your suffering and bear it
- The perils of working from home: Kids utterly destroy serious BBC interview
- Organization with long history of spying on people may be spying on people: WikiLeaks Vault 7
- Backyard tire swing offers light entertainment to moose in Colorado
- Meet the 94-yo grandmother who has practiced martial arts for 9 decades and can probably still kick your butt
- Washington Post not only establishes link between Trump and Russia, but also Subway spokesman, cat playing piano, and the lizard queen
- Man lives with the burden of being the only person on Earth who actually knows how the world works
- Millennials attend etiquette classes to brush up on social skills
- American claims to be rightful heir to British throne, has plans to overthrow Prince Charles
- Huge mirror brought onto Oscars stage receives 6-minute standing ovation
- Landmine-sniffing hero rat now subject of new documentary
- An official list of all the things that can be blamed on Russia!
- One spell to bind him: Self-styled 'witches' unite worldwide to take on Trump in bizarre ritual
- Suffering from Irritable Trump Syndrome (ITS)?
- NASA receives first audio message from newly discovered planets
- Tissues, anyone? Philip K. Dick's eulogy for the demise of NATO
- Plans announced to 'refreeze' the Arctic!
- Anonymous sources confirm: Trump used top-secret KGB telephone technology to speak with Russians during campaign
- 90s TV show warned about Russia harnessing the power of bees, but no one listened
- Evil does, in fact, die: Family writes scathing obituary of deceased relative
Quote of the Day
Knowledge and human power are synonymous.
- Francis Bacon
Recent Comments
Interesting in the light of the 4 Nato ships in the Black Sea? They will be docked in Ukraine until April 20th.
I don't know what it is about Subway chicken, but in the few times I've eaten there in the past couple of years, instead of getting a burst of...
Haider al-Abadi started off well by telling the US to take a hike. Then he comes out and says this; Abadi, however, noted that Baghdad wants the...
I'll be raptly watching this unfold on the "Who Cares" channel . . .
Duma revamps hooliganism law by criminalizing acts committed on transportThe Russian lower house has passed the bill making various hooliganism connected with transport - from brawls on trains to blinding aircraft pilots with laser pointers - a criminal offense...