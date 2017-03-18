Society's Child
'You, sir, shut up': Congressman Joe Barton (TX) booed after disagreeing with constituent on Violence Against Women Act
David Edwards
Raw Story
Tue, 14 Mar 2017 16:33 UTC
At a rowdy town hall in Frost, Texas last week, one constituent asked Barton to work with Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) to sponsor legislation combating violence against women," The Dallas Morning News reported.
"Given your voting record opposing legislation protecting women from violence, will you make a commitment to us today, make a promise that you will reach out to Congresswoman Jackie Speier and work with her to see this bill successfully through Congress?" the man said.
Barton explained that he voted against the bill because he believes violence against women is a "state issue, not a federal issue."
The answer earned the congressman boos from the audience.
"Violence against women, that's a national issue!" one member of the audience shouted. "That's an issue that impacts everyone everywhere, not only in this country, but everywhere!"
"You, sir, shut up," Barton snapped, pointing his finger at that man.
The command, however, had the opposite effect on the audience.
"You don't tell anybody to shut up!" the constituent shouted back. "You work for us!"
Watch the video below from YouTube.
Guess that half-baked and half-wit twit from the outhouse got a well-deserved put down by someone paying strict attention to things.
We don't need more laws; assault is a state issue; it always has been and that makes sense.
These idiots who desire increases in size power and control of fed government and when their cigarettes are thrown on the list of crimes, they'll be amazed that when they win their state trial for criminal possession of cigarettes/tobacco; that the federal police will then come down on them and get a free second bite at the apple and another jury trial.- i.e., government from the top down - will likely find out, within their lifetimes - just how stupid and manipulated they were.*
R.C.
* Yes, that's a clear violation of the Double Jeopardy clause, but the US SC has long ago ruled otherwise.
RC
