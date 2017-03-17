The accusations brought against Russian nationals for their alleged role in hacking Yahoo accounts may be an attempt to distract the public attention from the latest WikiLeaks revelations, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday." the Russian diplomat said."Everything possible is being done in European capitals to see to it that the theme of the latest revelations does not reach any of their media outlets and is not developed actively in any way," the spokeswoman said.According to the Russian diplomat, the published WikiLeaks materials contain information on cybercrimes in some European countries.," she said."Also, it cannot be ruled out that this is the continued attempt of exploiting the theme of alleged Russian hackers in the internal political struggle in the United States," the diplomat said.The US authorities brought charges on Wednesday against Russian nationals for an alleged hacker attack on the Yahoo web portal in 2014 to steal data on 500 million Yahoo accounts. According to US officials, the charges were announced against two Federal Security Service (FSB) operatives and two hackers.