Georgia police say a 911 call led to the rescue of eight human trafficking victims being held against their will in a million dollar home.The call came from a 20-year-old woman alerting police that she and other women were being held at a home in Sandy Springs.the caller told the dispatcher.Police said they arrested 33-year-old Kenndric Roberts of Sandy Springs in connection with the incident.With the assistance of the FBI,"We believe that he'd been making promises to some of these ladies for modeling careers — financial assistance," said Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Sam Worsham.Four of the women are receiving victims' assistance; the others have returned to their homes or are staying with friends. They range in age from 19 to 23.At least one of the women said they met Roberts through an online dating platform.