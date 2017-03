© Anees Mahyoub / Reuters



"The deals would arm members of a military coalition that has attacked thousands of civilians in Yemen and violated international humanitarian law," the human rights group said in a press release published on Tuesday.If the US approves the deals while banning Yemenis from coming to the US, it would be like "throwing gasoline on a house fire and locking the door on [the] way out," according to Margaret Huang, Amnesty International USA executive director."The US should not continue to arm governments that violate international human rights and humanitarian law and simultaneously shut its doors to those fleeing the violence it escalates," she said.On Wednesday, President Trump held a meeting with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Saudi delegation hailed the meeting as a "historical turning point" in US-Saudi relations, "which had passed through a period of divergence of views on many issues."Speaking to RT last week, Ahmed Benchemsi, communications and advocacy director at Human Rights Watch's Middle East & North Africa division, said that the US, UK, and France should stop selling weapons to Riyadh.Saudi Arabia's coalition, which also includes Bahrain, began the military operation against Houthi rebels in Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to bring the ousted government back to power.More than 10,000 people have been killed in the impoverished country, the UN reported in late February, while seven million people are close to starvation.