Between 2013 and mid-2016, about 60 of some 2,000 prospective officers who entered the academy failed to graduate, a 97 percent success rate, according to city numbers.An analysis by the Chicago Tribune found that "all but a handful of trainees graduate from the academy and become cops, raising concerns about how rigorous and selective the department is in inducting new officers."The success rate is particularly suspicious when compared to another big city police department.Records show that 450 of some 1750 recruits in LA failed to graduate between 2012 and mid-2016, translating into a graduation rate of 74 percent, and a failure rate of eight times as many recruits as in Chicago.New York's graduating rate is about 93.4 percent, with 700 recruits not graduating. Houston has a similar rate.Comparing training methods, the Tribune found Los Angeles' shooting tests are much more extensive, and have recruits fire 250 rounds in testing, including low-light and simulated combat conditions.Chicago's recruits who are not military veterans have to have taken 60 semester-hours of college - the equivalent of two years - while Los Angeles recruits are required to have a high school diploma or GED.Chicago police officials justified the low rate of attrition arguing recruit undergo a "stringent" vetting process before being admitted "to ensure the best candidates are appointment to train at the academy."Critics see the low attrition rate as problematic.former Baltimore police officer Peter Moskos told the Tribune. He added that police departments don't weed out recruits for the same reason institutions don't fire people - to avoid the headache and lawsuits.A Justice Department report on the Chicago Police Department issued in January, following the scandal over the shooting death of a black teenager, found the academy failed to weed out subpar recruits while providing sloppy, outdated instruction."CPD does not give its officers the training they need to do their jobs safely, effectively, and lawfully. It fails to properly collect and analyze data, including data on misconduct complaints and training deficiencies," said Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch in a statement that accompanied the report. "And it does not adequately review use of force incidents to determine whether force was appropriate or lawful, or whether the use of force could have been avoided altogether."The footage, which shows a white police officer firing 16 shots at a black teenager in October 2014, caused public outcry and protests, and led to calls for an investigation.The video contradicted the accounts given by the shooter, Officer Jason Van Dyke, and other police officers on the scene, who stated that McDonald had had a small knife with its blade folded, and thus posed a threat to the officer's life. Van Dyke was charged with first-degree murder earlier in the day the video was made public.Concern about training and quality of recruits may fall on deaf ears at the Justice Department, however, since