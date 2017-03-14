North Beach has been closed due to high swells that have breached the promenade.

With Cyclone Enawa off the coast, some believe the increased velocity and strength of the waves might be a result of the storm system.

Many people have flocked to the area, which was also damaged 11 years ago by high waves, to watch the spectacle as waves pummel the breaker wall between the shoreline and the paved promenade opposite the Wimpy restaurant.

Lifeguards and emergency services are on the scene and people are cautioned to stay away.