Earth Changes
High waves hit beach in Durban, South Africa
Southlands Sun
Sun, 12 Mar 2017 12:38 UTC
With Cyclone Enawa off the coast, some believe the increased velocity and strength of the waves might be a result of the storm system.
Many people have flocked to the area, which was also damaged 11 years ago by high waves, to watch the spectacle as waves pummel the breaker wall between the shoreline and the paved promenade opposite the Wimpy restaurant.
Lifeguards and emergency services are on the scene and people are cautioned to stay away.
If we define an American fascist as one who in case of conflict puts money and power ahead of human beings, then there are undoubtedly several million fascists in the United States.
There are probably several hundred thousand if we narrow the definition to include only those who in their search for money and power are ruthless and deceitful.
That is shoddy, shoddy block work...they might be in a rush, but where's the pride in their work?
Great Vid, I've been looking at Jordan Peterson's videos lately, Looks like the man went through Positive Disintegration. if anyone's interested...
Noticias falsas, declarações idiotas, manipulação dos fatos... 97% da heroina consumida no mundo é originária fazer Afeganistão, daí a importância...
IN MEMORY OF OL' CHUCK Ol' Chuck was a horse, a half-Arab and half-Quarterhorse. A mare. She did just about everything a horse could do. She...
