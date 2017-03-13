Puppet Masters
Rand Paul joins Tulsi Gabbard in calling for end to U.S. funding of terrorists
Jack Burns
The Free Thought Project
Mon, 13 Mar 2017 00:00 UTC
The Free Thought Project
Mon, 13 Mar 2017 00:00 UTC
press release, announced the introduction of the Act known as the Stop Arming Terrorists Act (S. 532). The bill is meant to be a "companion bill" to Gabbard's (HR 608) which also carries the same title. Paul, a Republican, and Gabbard, a Democrat, have symbolically joined hands in calling on the federal government to be more accountable with how and to whom it gives money and material support.
Gabbard recently came out against the Military Industrial Complex, in January after she visited Syria. As The Free Thought Project first reported, she pulled the veil off of the mainstream media's narrative that Syria is the aggressor, and pointed the finger squarely at the U.S. as the country funding terrorism.
Later, in a statement, she said, "For years, the U.S. government has been supporting armed militant groups working directly with and often under the command of terrorist groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda in their fight to overthrow the Syrian government. Rather than spending trillions of dollars on regime change wars in the Middle East, we should be focused on defeating terrorist groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda, and using our resources to invest in rebuilding our communities here at home...The fact that American taxpayer dollars are being used to strengthen the very terrorist groups we should be focused on defeating should alarm every Member of Congress and every American. We call on our colleagues and the Administration to join us in passing this legislation."
Gabbard confirmed and wasn't afraid to say what many free thinkers already knew,the U.S. has been funding terrorists.
Nearly identical in their wording, Paul's senate bill mirrors Gabbard's. Here's a breakdown for better understanding in light of recent events. The S. 532, the Stop Arming Terrorists Act,"Makes it illegal for any U.S. federal government funds to be used to provide assistance covered in the bill, including weapons, munitions, weapons platforms, intelligence, logistics, training, and cash, to terrorists."
If passed and signed by President Trump, any military partnership or financial aid given to countries like Saudi Arabia, Pakistan (if so designated) and Qatar, (countries who are said to be funding terrorism) would cease. Likewise, it would prevent the federal government from giving money to countries like Iran, just as the Obama administration did when it gave 33.6 billion dollars in cold hard cash to The Islamic Republic of Iran from 2014 to 2016.
Going further, the bill, "Prohibits the U.S. government from providing such assistance covered in the bill to any nation that has given or continues to give such support to terrorists." A strict interpretation of the bill would lead many to conclude all contributions by a country to terrorist entities both past and present would be cause for U.S. federal funding to cease. What might become a highly controversial aspect of the bill deals with the role of the Director of National Intelligence.
According to the bill introduced by both Gabbard and Paul, the Stop Arming Terrorists Act, "Instructs the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) to determine the individuals and groups that should be considered terrorists." Such absolute power could lead to corruption of the country's most powerful intelligence agent. The bill states he/she can and must do so, "by determining: (a) the individuals and groups that are associated with, affiliated with, adherents to, or cooperating with al-Qaeda, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, or ISIS; (b) the countries that are providing assistance covered in this bill to those individuals or groups."
The bill states he/she can and must do so, "by determining: (a) the individuals and groups that are associated with, affiliated with, adherents to, or cooperating with al-Qaeda, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, or ISIS; (b) the countries that are providing assistance covered in this bill to those individuals or groups." What each of the three groups have in common is Sunni Islam, and their adherence to Wahhabist or Salafist interpretations of it, also known as Radical Islamic Terrorism by others.
The DNI will be supervised and directed by the "Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Armed Services Committee, and Select Committee on Intelligence to review and update the list of prohibited countries and groups every six months." And so that Congress is aware of any terrorist entity, sponsor-country designations, the bill also calls for the "DNI to brief Congress on its determinations."
The common sense bill to curb the flow of U.S. tax dollars in the form of federal funds and weapons into the hands of terrorists is working its way through Congress, but has not come up for a vote yet in either of the two legislative bodies of Congress.
Please share this article and call your congressperson or senator and ask them to vote for this bill to stop funding terrorism.
Gabbard recently came out against the Military Industrial Complex, in January after she visited Syria. As The Free Thought Project first reported, she pulled the veil off of the mainstream media's narrative that Syria is the aggressor, and pointed the finger squarely at the U.S. as the country funding terrorism.
Later, in a statement, she said, "For years, the U.S. government has been supporting armed militant groups working directly with and often under the command of terrorist groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda in their fight to overthrow the Syrian government. Rather than spending trillions of dollars on regime change wars in the Middle East, we should be focused on defeating terrorist groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda, and using our resources to invest in rebuilding our communities here at home...The fact that American taxpayer dollars are being used to strengthen the very terrorist groups we should be focused on defeating should alarm every Member of Congress and every American. We call on our colleagues and the Administration to join us in passing this legislation."
Gabbard confirmed and wasn't afraid to say what many free thinkers already knew,the U.S. has been funding terrorists.
Nearly identical in their wording, Paul's senate bill mirrors Gabbard's. Here's a breakdown for better understanding in light of recent events. The S. 532, the Stop Arming Terrorists Act,"Makes it illegal for any U.S. federal government funds to be used to provide assistance covered in the bill, including weapons, munitions, weapons platforms, intelligence, logistics, training, and cash, to terrorists."
If passed and signed by President Trump, any military partnership or financial aid given to countries like Saudi Arabia, Pakistan (if so designated) and Qatar, (countries who are said to be funding terrorism) would cease. Likewise, it would prevent the federal government from giving money to countries like Iran, just as the Obama administration did when it gave 33.6 billion dollars in cold hard cash to The Islamic Republic of Iran from 2014 to 2016.
Going further, the bill, "Prohibits the U.S. government from providing such assistance covered in the bill to any nation that has given or continues to give such support to terrorists." A strict interpretation of the bill would lead many to conclude all contributions by a country to terrorist entities both past and present would be cause for U.S. federal funding to cease. What might become a highly controversial aspect of the bill deals with the role of the Director of National Intelligence.
According to the bill introduced by both Gabbard and Paul, the Stop Arming Terrorists Act, "Instructs the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) to determine the individuals and groups that should be considered terrorists." Such absolute power could lead to corruption of the country's most powerful intelligence agent. The bill states he/she can and must do so, "by determining: (a) the individuals and groups that are associated with, affiliated with, adherents to, or cooperating with al-Qaeda, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, or ISIS; (b) the countries that are providing assistance covered in this bill to those individuals or groups."
The bill states he/she can and must do so, "by determining: (a) the individuals and groups that are associated with, affiliated with, adherents to, or cooperating with al-Qaeda, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, or ISIS; (b) the countries that are providing assistance covered in this bill to those individuals or groups." What each of the three groups have in common is Sunni Islam, and their adherence to Wahhabist or Salafist interpretations of it, also known as Radical Islamic Terrorism by others.
The DNI will be supervised and directed by the "Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Armed Services Committee, and Select Committee on Intelligence to review and update the list of prohibited countries and groups every six months." And so that Congress is aware of any terrorist entity, sponsor-country designations, the bill also calls for the "DNI to brief Congress on its determinations."
The common sense bill to curb the flow of U.S. tax dollars in the form of federal funds and weapons into the hands of terrorists is working its way through Congress, but has not come up for a vote yet in either of the two legislative bodies of Congress.
Please share this article and call your congressperson or senator and ask them to vote for this bill to stop funding terrorism.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Rand Paul joins Tulsi Gabbard in calling for end to U.S. funding of terroristsSen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has joined fellow congresswoman Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) in calling on the U.S. government to stop funding terrorists. Dr. Paul, in a press release, announced the...