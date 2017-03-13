Putin also called on all legal immigrants to respect Russia's "laws, traditions and culture".
Russia has a slightly different attitude towards immigrants. Putin famously once said that "Russia doesn't need minorities, minorities need Russia."
And while Russia is a multi-ethnic, multi-religious nation, it has a very low tolerance for misbehaving migrants.
Russia's migrant policy made headlines around the world last year when approximately 50 "migrant" men were severely beaten after attempting to molest Russian women at a Murmansk nightclub.
Putin understands that immigration affects more than just economics:
[Immigration] is a very sensitive area for our people.A very simple concept. We're glad someone gets it. And we're not surprised it's Putin.
It has economic dimensions, and it is very important in terms of ensuring respect for our law and respect for our people's interests, above all, our citizens' interests.
We must think about this, but we must also respect the law and rights and interests of the people who want to live and work in Russia, but who have the obligation, as I said in my opening remarks, to respect our laws, traditions and culture.
Watch (starts at the 13:00 mark):
