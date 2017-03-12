© Maxim Nikitin/TASS



Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada, or national parliament, is drifting further away from reality, a deputy parliament speaker said on Sunday.Oksana Syroyed said in an interview with 112.Ukraina television channel.Syroyev, who represents the Samopomoshch (Self-assistance) faction, described the parliament's agenda as "hollow.""I doubt that Ukrainians feel the results of Rada voting in any way. There are too many hollow speeches and conversations," she said, adding that the two years of Rada's work have yielded "zero comprehensive decisions concerning security and defense."On March 14, the Verkhovna Rada resumes plenary sessions after a break taken on February 24. On Monday, March 13, Rada's leaders will meet with the faction leaders to agree on the agenda.