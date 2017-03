© yjc.news / Instagram

Tehran kicked off the mass production of a main battle tank called Karrar at a ceremony attended by Iran's defense minister. The tank appears to have a design similar to Russia's T-90MS.Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan praised Iran's new tank at the Sunday event, the Iranian media reported.the minister said, as cited by Fars news agency.Dehqan said the Karrar hasThe tank, first announced by Tehran in February of last year, has been touted as being as good as Russia's T-90 MBT."The defense industry designed and built the battle tank from scratch. If not better,Dehqan said at the time.When the first images of the Iranian tank were made public in August of 2016, military experts said its design looks strikingly similar to that of the T-90MS, the export variant of Russia's tank.