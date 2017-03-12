© Reuters



Russia is planning use "all sorts of dirty tricks" to meddle in the political life of European countries, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson warned, though he admitted there is "no evidence" that Moscow is actually involved in anything of the kind."There is no doubt that they [the Russians] have been up to all sorts of dirty tricks," Johnson told British ITV's Peston on Sunday show, as he accused Russia of bringing down French TV stations, interfering in US elections, and attempting to assassinate Montenegro's prime minister, Milo Djukanovic, all at once."But what we do have is plenty of evidence that the Russians are capable of doing that," he insisted.