South Korea's impeached President Park Geun-hye officially left the presidential residence on Sunday.

The presidential motorcade has left the territory of the Blue House at 7:17 p.m. local time (10:17 GMT) as it was broadcast by the YTN channel. Park is headed to her private apartment in Seoul.

On Friday, the Constitutional Court of South Korea upheld the parliament's decision to impeach Park, suspended over a corruption scandal.

Hundreds of Park's supporters reportedly gathered near her private house, demanding the impeachment withdrawal. Security measures in the neighborhood where Park lives have been increased,

The scandal around the South Korean president broke out in late October 2016, when media reported that Park had allowed her close associate Choi Soon-sil, who did not hold any official post, to get involved in state affairs. Park was allegedly involved in extorting money from various corporations, including Samsung, with the assistance of Choi, who is currently under arrest.

Now, after the impeachment was upheld by the court, Park has been deprived of immunity and she is likely to face criminal proceedings.

The government of South Korea will announce the date for an early presidential election following the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, not later than March 17, local media reported Sunday citing a source from the prime minister's office.

According to the law, the election must be held within 60 days after the Constitutional Court Friday's unanimous ruling to uphold the impeachment of Park.

"The election date will be announced no later than March 17, before the mandatory deadline of March 20," the source told Yonhap news agency.