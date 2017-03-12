Today, March 10th, two significant announcement have come out of Lugansk pertaining to Ukrainian terrorist operations in general and the assassinations of commanders Anashchenko and Givi in particular.Kornet also confirmed that the suspects were servicemen of the Ukrainian army.who were deployed to Lugansk as part of saboteur-terrorist groups to commit terrorist acts on the orders of the Security Service of Ukraine. They are now being interrogated," Kornet announced.The minister added that two weapons and ammunition caches, plus an explosive device, were uncovered by police during the investigation. Kornet stressed the significance of this discovery: "This stock and the type of weapons and equipment therein prove that the terrorist act committed by those now arrested is far from the only act of intimidation planned by Ukrainian special forces on the territory of the free republics."Kornet's statement on the Anashchenko case was immediately followed by a press statement of the LPR's Minister of State Security, Leonid Pasechnik. According to Pasechnik, the ministry has discovered a special department within the Security Service of Ukraine, headed by Colonel Anatoly Sandursky, codenamed "Hutor", which directly engages in organizing sabotage and terrorist activities in the people's republics and the Russian Federation.This specific unit is part of the larger terrorist operations division under investigation by Lugansk's security forces."These people bear direct responsibility for this crime [the assassination of Givi] and other crimes committed in the LPR, DPR, and Russian Federation, for example in Crimea," the LPR's security minister emphasized.Pasechnik added that at the present moment a detachment of the above-mentioned regiment numbering 120-150 troops is located in Starobelsk not far from Lugansk. The unit has been estimated to be divided into four saboteur-reconnaissance groups numbering 12 to 17 men each.