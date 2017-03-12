Puppet Masters
LPR arrests Ukrainian terrorists involved in Anashchenko & Givi murders
J. Arnoldski
Fort Russ
Sun, 12 Mar 2017 12:33 UTC
Fort Russ
Sun, 12 Mar 2017 12:33 UTC
Igor Kornet, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Lugansk People's Republic, officially stated that the persons (no number is given) involved in the assassination of People's Militia commander Oleg Anashchenko on February 4th have been arrested on the territory of the LPR. Kornet also confirmed that the suspects were servicemen of the Ukrainian army.
"All of them are servicemen of the special forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who were deployed to Lugansk as part of saboteur-terrorist groups to commit terrorist acts on the orders of the Security Service of Ukraine. They are now being interrogated," Kornet announced.
The minister added that two weapons and ammunition caches, plus an explosive device, were uncovered by police during the investigation. Kornet stressed the significance of this discovery: "This stock and the type of weapons and equipment therein prove that the terrorist act committed by those now arrested is far from the only act of intimidation planned by Ukrainian special forces on the territory of the free republics."
Kornet's statement on the Anashchenko case was immediately followed by a press statement of the LPR's Minister of State Security, Leonid Pasechnik. According to Pasechnik, the ministry has discovered a special department within the Security Service of Ukraine, headed by Colonel Anatoly Sandursky, codenamed "Hutor", which directly engages in organizing sabotage and terrorist activities in the people's republics and the Russian Federation.
According to Pasechnik, Givi's assassins were servicemen of the 8th special forces regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces under the command of Colonel Oleg Nechaev and the 8th regiment's intelligence chief, Major Pavel Balov, codenamed "Kedr," who is stationed in the city of Khmelnitsky in Ukraine. This specific unit is part of the larger terrorist operations division under investigation by Lugansk's security forces.
"These people bear direct responsibility for this crime [the assassination of Givi] and other crimes committed in the LPR, DPR, and Russian Federation, for example in Crimea," the LPR's security minister emphasized.
Pasechnik added that at the present moment a detachment of the above-mentioned regiment numbering 120-150 troops is located in Starobelsk not far from Lugansk. The unit has been estimated to be divided into four saboteur-reconnaissance groups numbering 12 to 17 men each.
Comment: Fort Russ reports that one of the suspects has spilled the beans:
Ivan Deev, one of those arrested, confessed in a video clip presented to RIA Novosti by the LPR's security ministry: "I can also confirm that when I was in Khmelnitsky in the 8th regiment of Ukraine's special forces, I heard Major Balov, the chief of intelligence, boast that Motorola's murder was his handiwork."
According to Deev, Balov once said that he had previously undergone special training for rigging elevator explosives, i.e., the method by which Motorola was assassinated in October 2016.
