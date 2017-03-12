



US EPA chief comes out and says that CO2 is not the primary driver of the climate and that it is impossible to correctly measure the entire surface of the globe to get a true assessment of changes in Earth's climate system. Australia is closing the Hazelwood power plant that is a back up for South Australia if power from wind is not available, now what, no back up for that.Snow on tap for the SE USA in the coming week and new food growing techniques with SquareRoots LED Vertical farms.