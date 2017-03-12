Snow on tap for the SE USA in the coming week and new food growing techniques with SquareRoots LED Vertical farms.
Sources
The American fascists are most easily recognized by their deliberate perversion of truth and fact. Their newspapers and propaganda carefully cultivate every fissure of disunity, every crack in the common front against fascism.
That was pretty funny BUT he handled it all wrong IMHO. I would have just excused myself and talked to them about what i was doing....so f'ing...
Cancer Cures Discovering Cancer Cures Can Be Dangerous to Your Health [Link]
All this depression and early death stuff just for one day out of the year with less sleep? I have many days like that (yes I'm screwed) And good...
Really? I thought the only one who could overcome Satan is God. The quote in the article confused me by saying Jesus was the only one who could...
Ionizing radiation causes cancer. Nuclear Power Plants emit ionizing radiation in the course of operations and even more when they meltdown. Six...
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2017 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE
US EPA Chief says CO2 is NOT the primary driver of climate changeUS EPA chief comes out and says that CO2 is not the primary driver of the climate and that it is impossible to correctly measure the entire surface of the globe to get a true assessment of changes...