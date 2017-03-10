Analysis Suggests South Koreans May Soon Outlive the Rest of the World

"The reasons for the United States' lag are well known. It has the highest infant and maternal mortality rates of any of the countries in the study, and the highest obesity rate.

It is the only one without universal health insurance coverage and has the 'largest share of unmet health care needs due to financial costs,' the researchers wrote ...

In contrast to the United States, South Korea 'has a remarkable investment in early childhood nutrition,' has been taking advantage of medical advances and technology across its population and has some of the world's lowest obesity and hypertension rates ...

'They seem to be getting a lot of things right at the same time, and getting them right for almost everyone,' [lead author Majid Ezzati] said."

Differences in Diet Offer Valuable Clues

"[K]imchi is the one food that most Koreans simply 'cannot live without.'18 ... [It] seems to make its way into every meal of the day. In autumn, South Korean employers even give their workers a customary 'kimchi bonus,' helping to subsidize the ingredients for their annual kimchi supply.19"

Chronic Illness and Opioid Addiction Take Toll on Americans

"The health of individuals in the [USA] is increasingly being defined by complexity and multi-morbidity, the co-occurrence of two or more chronic medical conditions."

More Than Half of the American Diet is Ultra Junk Food

Half of all Americans are chronically ill

Half of all Americans are also either pre-diabetic or diabetic26,27

Nearly 60 percent of the American diet is ULTRA-processed junk food, and these products also account for 90 percent of the added sugar consumption in the U.S.28,29

As much as 40 percent of American health care expenditures are for diseases directly related to the overconsumption of sugar30

Less than 1 percent of daily calories comes from vegetables31,32,33

Why Fermented Food Is so Important for Health

Reclaiming Your Health Is Not Rocket Science

'Fat for Fuel' — My New Book to Help Fight Cancer

